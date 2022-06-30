INTRODUCTION

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday begins a two-day visit in Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule on July 1, with police throwing a tight security blanket around the city.

His long-awaited visit will be his first outside mainland China since the pandemic started in 2020. It will also be the second time he has presided over the city’s anniversary events, after a 2017 trip.

Xi, his wife Peng Liyuan and a delegation of mainland Chinese officials are expected to arrive from Shenzhen by train at the West Kowloon high-speed railway terminus on Thursday afternoon.

The president is expected to meet a group of pro-Beijing politicians and tycoons at the Hong Kong Exhibition and Convention Centre in Wan Chai on the first day of his visit, before inspecting the Science Park in Tai Po.

He is due to attend a closed-door banquet hosted by outgoing Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor at her official residence, which might be cancelled at the last minute due to concerns over the local Covid-19 situation.

