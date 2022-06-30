Mayor of London Sadiq Khan reaffirms commitment to Hongkongers who settle in London on the second anniversary of the national security law. Phot: EPA-EFE.
Hong Kong /  Politics

BN(O) scheme: London mayor underlines support for Hong Kong people who move to the capital

  • Mayor of London Sadiq Khan reaffirms commitment to Hongkongers in the UK
  • More than £200,000 allocated to support Hong Kong people settled in London

Cannix Yau
Updated: 2:32pm, 30 Jun, 2022

