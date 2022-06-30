Mayor of London Sadiq Khan reaffirms commitment to Hongkongers who settle in London on the second anniversary of the national security law. Phot: EPA-EFE.
BN(O) scheme: London mayor underlines support for Hong Kong people who move to the capital
- Mayor of London Sadiq Khan reaffirms commitment to Hongkongers in the UK
- More than £200,000 allocated to support Hong Kong people settled in London
