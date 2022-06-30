China’s first lady Peng Liyuan (right) at the Xiqu Centre on Thursday. Photo: ISD
China’s first lady Peng Liyuan (right) at the Xiqu Centre on Thursday. Photo: ISD
Hong Kong /  Politics

China’s first lady Peng Liyuan charms young Hong Kong opera performers during visit to Xiqu Centre

  • She watched Cantonese opera rehearsals and had ‘warm chats with the actors and members of the performance troupe’
  • Peng praised young performers for being ‘professional’ after watching their display

Ng Kang-chung Enid Tsui and Harvey Kong

Updated: 12:13am, 1 Jul, 2022

