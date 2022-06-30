All law enforcement agencies were mobilised for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Ballistic briefcases, machine guns and a bulletproof car: the unprecedented security blanket thrown around Hong Kong for Xi Jinping’s visit
- All law enforcement agencies have been mobilised to protect Xi and his entourage during two-day visit to mark handover anniversary
- Anti-riot armoured vehicles, dubbed ‘Saber-toothed tigers’, were also deployed by police to patrol streets
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
All law enforcement agencies were mobilised for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man