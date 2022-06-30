All law enforcement agencies were mobilised for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
All law enforcement agencies were mobilised for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Politics

Ballistic briefcases, machine guns and a bulletproof car: the unprecedented security blanket thrown around Hong Kong for Xi Jinping’s visit

  • All law enforcement agencies have been mobilised to protect Xi and his entourage during two-day visit to mark handover anniversary
  • Anti-riot armoured vehicles, dubbed ‘Saber-toothed tigers’, were also deployed by police to patrol streets

Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 12:01am, 1 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
All law enforcement agencies were mobilised for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
All law enforcement agencies were mobilised for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE