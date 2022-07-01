Residents celebrate the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover on the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade on Friday. Photo: Nora Tam
Residents celebrate the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover on the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade on Friday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

5 key takeaways from Xi’s Hong Kong speech, including Beijing’s ‘full jurisdiction’, no change to ‘one country, two systems’ and John Lee’s to-do list

  • Xi says one country, two systems has been repeatedly tested and has won the support of residents and the rest of the nation
  • Beijing’s comprehensive jurisdiction is the source of Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, and both are needed for the city’s success, he maintains

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 4:57pm, 1 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents celebrate the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover on the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade on Friday. Photo: Nora Tam
Residents celebrate the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover on the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade on Friday. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE