The judiciary welcomed the president’s remarks, a spokesman said. Photo: Robert Ng
The judiciary welcomed the president’s remarks, a spokesman said. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong legal sector chiefs ‘encouraged’ by Xi Jinping’s remarks on preserving common law system and independent judiciary, but some lawyers express doubts

  • In a rare move, the Chinese president acknowledges significance of letting common law system – a legacy inherited from the British colonial era – thrive
  • Heads of city’s two top legal bodies, new justice chief hail Xi’s remarks

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 10:43pm, 1 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The judiciary welcomed the president’s remarks, a spokesman said. Photo: Robert Ng
The judiciary welcomed the president’s remarks, a spokesman said. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE