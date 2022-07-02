Chinese President Xi Jinping gave “the most definitive assessment” on the future of Hong Kong when he vowed to maintain Beijing’s “one country, two systems” governing principle over the city for the long term during his visit this week, a top Beijing official has said. At a seminar on Saturday, Luo Huining, director of Beijing’s liaison office in the city, also urged Hong Kong to have a sense of urgency to improve governance and grasp development chances, advising that “opportunity knocks only once”. In a keynote speech a day before at the swearing-in ceremony of new city leader John Lee Ka-chiu and his team, Xi underscored Beijing’s commitment to the unique governing formula that allows Hong Kong to maintain its own capitalist system and enjoy a high degree of autonomy, when he said: “There is no reason to change such a good system. And it must be adhered to in the long run!” Xi, who was on a two-day visit to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule, also laid down four expectations of the new government, instructing them to improve governance, strengthen the momentum of development, solve deep-seated livelihood issues, and ensure harmony as the city “cannot afford any chaos”. Interpreting the president’s speech, Luo said Xi’s assurances had injected “self-confidence” to Hong Kong society and was “a calming pill” for doubters questioning the feasibility of, and fearing possible changes to, the principle. Echoing Xi’s remarks, Luo said: “He gave the most definitive answer to the important question of how long one country, two systems will last. “It helps boost the confidence of Hong Kong and the international community. Those who are worried about the change of one country and two systems can now be reassured,” he said. “It also shrugged off allegations from those trying to smear the system.” Xi Jinping had message for world and Hong Kong in speech for handover anniversary Luo delved deeper into the four expectations Xi raised for the new government, and said they must be “accurately implemented and maintained in the long run”. He said, as Xi pointed out, Hong Kong had its unique position and special advantages to develop while the city should actively integrate with the mainland for development opportunities, including pushing it into becoming an international and technological hub. “In facing severe global competition, the city should grasp the strategic opportunities, and have an urgent sense of ‘opportunity knocks only once’ when planning for the future, and focus all its efforts on development,” he added. He described such development as the “golden key” for Hong Kong, urging the city to seize the moment. “After leaving Suzhou, one will find it hard to get a boat ride,” he said, citing a colloquial Cantonese phrase Xi used five years ago when he visited the city and offered a cautionary piece of advice on how “opportunity only knocks once”. On Xi’s statement on patriots ruling Hong Kong, Luo said this was the only way to “protect the long-term stability of Hong Kong as well as the interests of its 7-million population”. “Regardless of your profession and religion, one can contribute as long as they uphold the one country, two systems principle … and love the country,” he cited Xi, noting how it was a call to galvanise all residents of the city despite their different backgrounds and persuasions. The session, arranged by the liaison office, was billed by the body as a “learning seminar” for different sector representatives in the city, so that they could “learn more about the spirit of Xi’s speech”. Luo urged attendees to “study the original text well and understand it accurately”. He said the liaison office would support the local administration in governing Hong Kong in accordance with the law. ‘Risen from the ashes’: Xi Jinping hails Hong Kong’s resilience The cabinet-level Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) also issued a statement on Saturday, saying Xi’s hopes and expectations of the city were of great significance and far-reaching connotations. “[Xi’s speech] has provided fundamental and clear directions for the future of the one country, two systems principle,” it said. The HKMAO added that Xi’s visit happened at a special moment and against a unique backdrop, as the city was at a historical point, turning from experiencing chaos to governance, “the people of the whole country and the international community have paid extensive attention to how Xi will guide the way for the future development of Hong Kong”. Lockdowns, a lion dance and red carpet: how Hong Kong welcomed Xi Echoing the two Beijing agencies, former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying said on Saturday that Xi’s speech reflected “there is no time limit for one country, two systems, and 2047 is not the end of the governing principle”. Xi, in his speech also called for the transformation of the administration’s philosophy, saying the relationship between authorities and the market had to be better balanced, to promote a well-functioning government and an efficient economy. Leung, interpreting the message, said it meant the government should make better use of market forces, such as outsourcing more civil service work to private companies as they were more “flexible”. He cited the example of vehicle fines in London, saying the tickets were not issued by the government, but by outsourced workers from the private sector.