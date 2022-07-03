Hong Kong’s new youth minister has vowed to quickly create a comprehensive blueprint for helping young people excel in four key areas identified by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Speaking to the Post on Saturday, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen also vowed to find ways to better engage young people in the community to reduce the antagonism they felt towards the government in the wake of the social unrest in 2019. But she also cautioned progress would not be easy and time was needed to obtain results. Mak promised that her policies would help young people overcome difficulties in education, employment, entrepreneurship and home-buying, the four areas highlighted by Xi as he laid out priorities for the new administration of Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Friday, the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover from British to Chinese rule. “President Xi has entrusted us with the youth development work. This showed that he attached great importance to the city’s young people,” Mak said. “Therefore I and my team will actively do our utmost to push for youth development. “First and foremost, we will speedily formulate the youth development blueprint, which was listed in the chief executive’s election platform, to lay down a direction in those four key areas.” Xi stressed the importance of youth development in his 3,700-word speech, urging Lee and his team to uphold social harmony and stability, as well as promote patriotism and national pride among young people. “In particular, we should care about the young people,” he said. “We should help young people overcome difficulties [in the four areas] … and create more opportunities for them to grow and shine.” Referring to the social unrest, Xi said: “Having gone through ups and downs, people have learned the hard way that Hong Kong must not be destabilised and cannot afford any chaos.” In his election platform released in late April, Lee pledged to formulate a comprehensive youth policy to improve their upward mobility, including measures to increase vocational training and job opportunities, and to nurture their love of the country and Hong Kong. Lee also vowed to set up teams across the city to provide services, community care and support for the needy, a task Mak said her team would undertake with dedication. Nearly 1 in 4 young Hongkongers from low-income families ‘lying flat’: survey Asked how to improve the relationship between young people and the government, Mak said she would appoint them to the community care teams. “We will set up the community care teams to carry out caring activities and provide support for the needy in times of emergency, such as during the pandemic or typhoons, as well as in their daily lives,” she said. “Young people will be invited to join the care teams so they can contribute to the community and feel the love and care from the government and the community.” But Mak admitted that easing the rift was not easy and would require long-term effort and persistence. “There will be no immediate measures to ease the social conflicts or correct young people’s misunderstanding about the government,” she said. “It needs our continuous efforts to move towards this goal … and youth engagement is an important direction.” But people posting on LIHKG, an internet forum popular during the anti-government protests, offered a lukewarm response towards Xi’‘s speech. In one post mentioning the president’s remarks on the housing problem young people faced, one user jokingly replied “free house?”, drawing 86 likes. Alan Wu Wai-kuen, a former student union president at Polytechnic University, said he believed that authorities were concerned about young people’s future but the biggest issue was whether officials were receptive to their opinions. “When the [university’s] student union is on the brink of being dissolved … will Beijing and the Hong Kong government still be willing to listen to the voice of young people?” he said. Wu also doubted that Xi’s entreaty to the new government to improve the circumstances for young people would bring about change. “I really hope the secretary for home and youth affairs and the chief executive will have a youth development blueprint that will give us confidence that we will still have a future if we stay here,” he said. Wu Siu-wai, vice-chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers, said young people had lacked a comprehensive understanding of the city’s development over the past quarter-century. “Hong Kong youths’ understanding of the city tends to be more negative, perhaps that’s because the online communities they browse tend to be critical of the government. They cannot see the achievements of Hong Kong over the years amid its troubles,” he said. Wu suggested the new administration provide better teaching materials on Hong Kong’s progress for teachers, such as a webpage with facts and statistics on the city’s development milestones. He also called for raising the minimum wage and constructing more robust pandemic relief policies to help residents with low incomes or holding precarious jobs get through the Covid-19 health crisis, which he described as a “long-term battle”. 5 key takeaways from Xi Jinping’s speech for Hong Kong’s handover anniversary Jason Yip, chief executive officer of think tank MWYO, said the government needed to improve its strategic vision for young people to better cater to their needs. Yip suggested the new government tackle mental health, education technology, start-ups and district-level social participation to foster better development opportunities for younger residents. Victor Kwok, head of education and youth at think tank Our Hong Kong Foundation, called for more support for exchange programmes for the city’s young people on mainland China and the creation of job opportunities for them over the border, as well as more industry-oriented education planning to expand their career paths. “How to best utilise national backing will be key for Hong Kong’s youth policy in the future. It’s hard to tell everyone to go up – it doesn’t work,” he said. “If youths have prior experience and understanding about the Greater Bay Area before they seek opportunities there, it will help them succeed.”