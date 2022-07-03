Hong Kong’s new leader has vowed to bring down the city’s daily Covid-19 caseload and lobby his mainland Chinese counterparts for “limited measures” to reopen the border with the rest of the country. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, who was sworn in by President Xi Jinping on Friday, did not elaborate on his proposals, but made the promise after calls from top advisers to launch a quarantine-free business travel corridor ahead of a full border reopening. Hong Kong on Saturday confirmed 2,227 coronavirus infections, including 143 imported cases, down slightly from the 2,318 tally reported on Friday. It was the fourth consecutive day with more than 2,000 cases, compared with the mark in early June of about 500. In a pre-recorded television interview aired on Sunday, Lee was asked if the city’s high daily caseloads would undermine efforts to deliver on his first priority – resuming quarantine-free travel between Hong Kong and the mainland. The chief executive said he agreed that the infection count had to be suppressed, as Hong Kong must not “export health risks” to the mainland. Quarantine-free business travel corridor with mainland on cards for Hong Kong? “We need full communication with mainland authorities so that they understand and are confident of what we are doing, and then we can discuss further,” he said. “If we can adopt some limited measures to make crossing the border more convenient, this can be a pragmatic first step.” Asked if he had raised such ideas in his meeting with Xi on Friday, Lee said: “I discuss this with different [mainland] authorities all the time … Our strategy is to discuss limited measures; we are still exploring so I don’t want to go into details.” Lee on Saturday made phone calls to counterparts in the Greater Bay Area, including Guangdong province party secretary Li Xi, Guangdong governor Wang Weizhong, Shenzhen party secretary Meng Fanli and Shenzhen mayor Qin Weizhong on seizing opportunities for further economic integration. It remained unclear if they discussed border reopening. In the interview, Lee also said Hong Kong did not need to choose between reopening its border first with the mainland or with the rest of the world. “We just do what can be done. They are not mutually exclusive. If our measures for those coming from abroad can be more targeted and specific, this can also minimise the inconvenience caused.” Reopening border with mainland to be priority: Hong Kong’s incoming minister Hong Kong’s new health minister Professor Lo Chung-mau had previously suggested a “5+2” option, meaning international arrivals could be put under hotel quarantine for five days, followed by two days of home isolation. Asked if “3+4” could also be considered, Lee said he would first look at scientific data with Lo to assess risks. On the daily caseload, Lee expressed hopes of bringing numbers down, pointing out that even with a low mortality rate, a higher infection count would still mean more potential deaths. Lee warned that even though the city’s public health system could cope with higher caseloads, elderly residents would face high risks of infection. Follow-up services provided to patients with chronic illnesses, such as cancer, would also be delayed as medical professionals would need more time on treating those with Covid-19, he added. “We need to see what measures can be introduced. The lower the daily caseload, the better,” he said. Lee also added he had been in talks with his health minister on the city’s capacity to conduct more polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate, sensitive and reliable than rapid antigen screenings.