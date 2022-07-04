Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu raised HK$11.3 million (US$1.4 million) in cash from 58 pro-Beijing groups for his chief executive election campaign, HK$2.2 million more than what he ended up spending, official records show. Of the HK$9.1 million Lee spent on the leadership race, nearly HK$1.2 million went to campaign websites and HK$754,000 on Facebook advertisements. He did not allocate any funds for YouTube, as Google terminated his channel citing United States sanctions imposed over the national security law. The Registration and Electoral Office made Lee’s declaration of donations and expenses public on Monday, nearly two months after he was elected on May 8. The Post learned that he had submitted the documents more than a week before he was sworn in last Friday, but election authorities decided to release them on the first working day after he took office. Lee announced his bid on April 8 as the sole candidate backed by Beijing and his campaign was the shortest in the city’s history after the poll was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All HK$11.3 million in donations he raised came from pro-Beijing groups, unlike his predecessor Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, who collected funds from hundreds of individual donors. According to the declaration, 25 groups contributed HK$300,000 each to his campaign. They included: the Friends of Hong Kong Association, which is led by CK Hutchison Holdings chairman Victor Li Tzar-kuoi and former World Health Organization head Dr Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chun among other heavyweights; the Hong Kong Association for Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China, headed by the city’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa and rural residents’ body Heung Yee Kuk. Hong Kong’s John Lee convenes cabinet meeting to discuss to-do list from Xi The Post reported earlier that Lee’s campaign team had opted to receive funds through cash payments instead of online or bank transfers due to the US sanctions. Lee was among 11 Beijing and Hong Kong officials sanctioned by Washington in August 2020 over what it claimed were their roles in “undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy and restricting the freedom of expression or assembly of the citizens of Hong Kong” after the implementation of the national security law . The declaration of donations and expenses also showed HK$2.7 million was used to fund Lee’s election rallies and press conferences, while HK$528,000 was spent on rents and operating expenses of his campaign office and HK$190,000 on the wages of seven employees. Last month, Lee applied to the court for legal exemptions over his failure to submit a copy of consent for election advertisements on time. Non-compliance with the requirement is punishable by up to six months’ imprisonment and a HK$5,000 fine. More to follow …