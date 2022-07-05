Hong Kong’s newly installed leader on Tuesday said he would rather not rush through the city’s own national security law as he wanted to enact legislation that could conclusively address all risks that might arise in future. While reiterating he would still enact the locally shelved bill as soon as possible, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said his administration wanted to spend more time on doing legal research, including looking into new and “very harsh” national security measures in an unnamed common law jurisdiction. Hong Kong’s John Lee convenes cabinet meeting to discuss to-do list from Xi “We will do it as soon as possible … I hope this law, when it is completed, will work and can handle all kinds of problems that we can imagine. I do not want to see any amendments [in the future],” Lee said ahead of his first Executive Council meeting as leader. “Such a serious and careful attitude requires us to do thorough legal research on the issue.” During his run for the city’s top post, Lee had said it was one of his priorities to enact legislation required by Article 23 of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, that would complement the national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020. On Tuesday, while Lee said he would like to introduce the city’s own national security legislation “as soon as possible” because of constitutional responsibilities, he also needed to consider “whether the law could really address the most serious national security risks we could imagine”. Newly sworn-in Hong Kong leader John Lee vows he ‘won’t let President Xi down’ He said it was also worth looking at examples from other countries, which had introduced new national security bills recently. However, Lee did not mention any new legislative timetable. “There is especially one jurisdiction which practises common law. It suggested some kinds of measures that are very harsh. But we will look at different countries to see what references we will take, based on the needs and risks of Hong Kong, and our country’s risks in the overall geopolitical situation,” he added. Earlier, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said the government would refer to Britain’s new national security bill when drafting the city’s legislation. Its proposed law aims to provide the latest tools to tackle threats in the modern age and hostile acts against the country, according to the British Home Office.