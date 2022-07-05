Hong Kong civil servants will receive pay rises of 2.5 per cent, lower than previously recommended levels which had sparked criticism from politicians and the private sector. The pay increment, which all employees regardless of rank could receive, was endorsed by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s de facto cabinet, the Executive Council, as it convened its first meeting on Tuesday. It fell short of recommendations put forth by the Pay Trend Survey report, which had suggested a pay hike of 7.26 per cent for senior civil servants, and 4.55 per cent and 2.04 per cent for middle- and lower-rank workers. The recommendation had drawn criticism from the private sector and even the government’s own advisers. Is it time to revamp how pay rises for Hong Kong’s civil servants are determined? Executive Council convenor Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, who served as an adviser to the previous administration, had earlier said she was “shocked” by the suggested increase and believed it would be hard for residents to accept as more than 200,000 people had lost their jobs or were underemployed in an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. The issue has dragged on for weeks after Lee’s predecessor, Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, decided to leave it to the next administration, which was sworn in on July 1, to handle.