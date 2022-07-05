The president of Hong Kong’s legislature has defended an unprecedented move by the city’s leader to ask lawmakers to stick to specific policy areas at his first question and answer session on Wednesday, dismissing criticisms that it will belittle the institution. Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen on Tuesday said while previous chief executives had not made a similar call before, it was normal practice for the Legislative Council to check with the leader on the areas he would like to focus on and that lawmakers would still be allowed to ask him any questions they wanted during the 90-minute session. The controversy stemmed from a letter issued by the Administration Wing on Monday which suggested Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu would like lawmakers to keep discussions to seven areas, including the government’s follow-up action on a speech by President Xi Jinping in Hong Kong last week, housing supply and anti-epidemic measures. “That is nothing special and nothing out of the ordinary,” Leung said, adding the call was allowed under Legco’s house rules. “A focus on these areas doesn’t mean it’s limited to these areas. If members ask questions outside those focus areas, normally as the president, I allow them to ask those questions and the chief executive as our guest would also gladly answer those questions.” On Tuesday, the Administration Wing issued another letter, clarifying that the areas it had set out earlier were “by no means restrictive”. Hong Kong’s John Lee convenes cabinet meeting to discuss to-do list from Xi The seven areas Lee set out also included “promoting Hong Kong in the international community and telling a good Hong Kong story”, innovation and technology development, youth development, and environmental hygiene and the cityscape. Leung argued these areas were all “hot topics”, and discussions on them would yield “meaningful results”. He also brushed off criticism from lawmakers regarding Lee’s gesture, saying the administration and legislative body respected each other and laying down a framework did not mean the former was now “domineering” Legco. Tik Chi-yuen, Legco’s sole non-establishment member, said lawmakers should be given maximum freedom to raise questions with the leader, and limiting the scope of queries would “belittle” the body’s function of monitoring the government. “I believe that whether he can do so and whether he should do so are entirely different. I believe lawmakers will not deliberately give the chief executive a hard time,” he told the Post . “They would also ask questions that are of the public’s concern.” Tik revealed that he had prepared three questions for Lee on Wednesday, all of which were outside the seven areas. New Hong Kong leader says local national security law won’t be rushed through Meanwhile, Leung said he had approved a motion for the adjournment of Legco put forward by House Committee chairwoman Starry Lee Wai-king to discuss Xi’s July 1 speech in the meeting. He stressed that the motion had urgency as the Wednesday meeting was Legco’s first since Xi delivered his speech while the new governing team was also formulating its policy directions. “The [Hong Kong] government has to listen to different opinions at this time … It’s also important and urgent to the public,” he said. In his speech to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule, Xi had promised Beijing’s long-term commitment to maintaining the “one country, two systems” governing principle for the city and preserving its unique strengths as an international hub, while also laying down a list of tasks for Lee to deliver in the next five years. The tasks included improving governance, strengthening the momentum of development, solving deep-seated livelihood issues and ensuring harmony. Leung also said that there was no need to hold virtual meetings after assessing the local Covid-19 situation.