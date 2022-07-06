Hong Kong’s education and social welfare sectors are among the latest racing to hold seminars to study Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech during his visit last week for the 25th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule. As of Tuesday, similar talks were already organised for representatives of the business and information technology sectors, as well as for political parties and community groups. Some analysts expressed concern about importing the practice of conducting “mainland Chinese-style” seminars. Others said it was Beijing’s idea to promote Xi’s message in the city because it was of “strategic importance” to the future of the “one country, two systems” governing principle. A spokesman for the Education Bureau told the Post on Tuesday that Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-Lin would attend a seminar on learning, promoting and implementing “the spirit of Xi’s important speech”. The seminar on Friday will be hosted by pro-Beijing groups Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers and Hua Xia Education Foundation. Xi had made an important speech and given the city support and direction for future development, the spokesman said. “All sectors of the community including the education sector attach great importance [to it],” he said, but declined to comment on whether students and teachers would also be required to study Xi’s speech. Wong Kam-leung, the federation’s chairman, said the seminar aimed at “sharing” Xi’s speech within the education sector to nurture students with talents and virtues, but said the federation was not asking to make studying the speech compulsory for students. “It is a school-based decision and it is up to principals to decide [whether] to make [learning about] Xi’s speech compulsory,” he said. Federation president Wong Kwan-yu said Xi “risked his life [amid the pandemic] to come to Hong Kong to give a speech – we should pay attention to what he said as his remarks are very important to Hong Kong’s future”. Xi spelled out the vision for the city’s future in his speech and it was normal for students and teachers to learn about that, Wong Kwan-yu said, adding that it should not be seen as an “administrative order”. Veteran China-watcher Johnny Lau Yui-siu cast doubt on the effectiveness of such “formalistic seminars” to study state leaders’ speeches just to show they were trying to “unify thoughts” within the sector. “On the mainland, each organisation will just send some representatives to attend these seminars and they will just … show up without learning it by heart,” Lau said. Lo Kin-hei, chairman of the opposition Democratic Party, said he found it strange for such seminars to be held in the city, saying Hongkongers “are not used to such practices”. Political scientist Chan Wai-keung, from the Hong Kong Community College of Polytechnic University, also expressed concerns about “formalism”. “That is very mainland style. Hong Kong people are not quite used to this … If it is just … for formalities’ sake, it will not serve much purpose. People may just show up for the sake of attending and the Hong Kong public would not take it too seriously either,” Chan said. But Professor Lau Siu-kai, a vice-president of the Beijing semi-official think tank, the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, said it was Beijing’s idea to promote Xi’s message. “President Xi’s speech is of strategic importance for the future of ‘one country, two systems’ and the development and governance of Hong Kong in the years ahead,” Lau said. “Xi’s audience is not only the Hong Kong residents, but also the mainland compatriots and the international community. “The principal purpose of Xi’s speech is to bring about a sense of certainty and predictability of Beijing’s long-term policy towards Hong Kong, particularly for the investors and talent from everywhere.” Why Xi Jinping’s speech is a ‘calming pill’ for Hong Kong’s doubters Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong, the Labour and Welfare Bureau and the pro-Beijing faction of the social welfare sector will hold an online seminar on Friday to “learn and promote” the spirit of Xi’s speech. Among the guests will be Tam Yiu-chung, the city’ sole delegate to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, the country’s top legislative body; Chris Sun Yuk-han, the city’s labour minister; social welfare sector legislator Tik Chi-yuen and former Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan. “I see such events more positively as an opportunity to meet other people rather than a study session like those on the mainland,” said Tik, who attended a similar seminar organised by the liaison office last Saturday. “It is also a good chance to exchange views and explore how the social welfare sector can contribute to what Hong Kong is expected to achieve along the thoughts of Xi.” In his July 1 speech, Xi stressed that “one country, two systems” had been working well and there was no need to change. He also asked the city’s new administration to enhance governance, strengthen the city’s development momentum, take steps to improve people’s livelihoods, and uphold the city’s harmony and stability, seen as four key tasks for new Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu. The Federation of Hong Kong Guangdong Community Organisations on Monday co-organised a seminar to study Xi’s speech. Similar seminars were held by the Business and Professional Alliance for Hong Kong, the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, and the IT sector’s session at the Science Park in Pak Shek Kok.