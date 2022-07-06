Hong Kong’s new leader will set up four task forces to tackle pressing livelihood issues and has ordered ministers to formulate policy targets by the end of next month, he revealed while laying out his governing plans during his first official visit to the legislature as chief executive. John Lee Ka-chiu also said he would revive a government think tank, to be renamed the Chief Executive’s Policy Unit, that would not only gauge local public sentiment, but also have a full grasp of national and international developments to help with policymaking. Lee, who has pledged to adopt a “result-oriented” approach and set key performance indicators to measure progress, revealed at his first question and answer session in the Legislative Council on Wednesday that he had demanded all bureau chiefs submit their targets to his office by next month. “My style of leadership is that I expect all directors of departments and secretaries of bureaus to be involved in the first instance when problems arise, and they should take the lead and work without wasting time,” he said, laying out his governing vision. “I will require all directors of departments to set targets for their work. And if there are issues, they must address them and there must be a stronger accountability culture, so as to have more effective governance.” Hong Kong’s John Lee to Legco: city not ‘lying flat’ in Covid fight Lee, who was paying his first visit to Legco as leader on the sixth day of his five-year term, was sworn in by Xi Jinping on July 1 during the president’s two-day trip to the city to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule. Xi placed an emphasis on Lee and his team to get livelihood issues right, noting that Hong Kong people most desired “a better life, a bigger apartment, more business start-up opportunities, better education for kids and better elderly care”. During his 90-minute Legco session, Lee called Xi’s words “constructive”, adding that he had follow-up meetings with his officials based on the president’s expectations. He also identified the government’s 15 bureaus as his “sons and daughters”. Among the efforts to tackle deep-seated social issues was the establishment of four new interdepartmental task forces to be spearheaded by top-ranking secretaries, which would focus on intergenerational poverty, district affairs coordination, land supply and public housing initiatives, he added. Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki, who will lead efforts to alleviate poverty, said a one-year scheme would be launched to support junior secondary school pupils from low-income families by providing mentor matching, personal development planning and financial aid. His deputy, Cheuk Wing-hing, will oversee the task force on district affairs in improving hygiene. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said the working group he would chair would reveal more details on the city’s land supply over the next decade to boost transparency and encourage public scrutiny. His deputy, Michael Wong Wai-lun, will spearhead a drive to expedite public housing projects. Lee, the city’s former No 2 official and an ex-security minister, said he would revive the Central Policy Unit, scrapped by his predecessor Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor when she renamed the think tank as the Policy Innovation and Coordination Office in 2017. Rebranded as the Chief Executive’s Policy Unit, Lee said the new name was to show how the city’s leader would place both Hong Kong’s interests and national development close to his heart. Lee said the unit would look into public sentiment, the needs of people from different sectors in Hong Kong, and more. “We will understand what’s happening in Hong Kong, national development and the situation worldwide in order to formulate more comprehensive policies,” Lee said, adding it would hold discussions with him and the director of the Chief Executive’s Office after coming up with policies. Lee said retaining talent, building a more responsible team for policymaking, and ramping up Hong Kong’s international image were among items on his five-year list. Hong Kong ‘won’t return to toughest Covid rules for arrivals’; 2,815 cases logged He revealed he had ordered the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau to come up with new policies to draw innovative talent and report to him in the coming month or two, after lawmaker Tony Tse Wai-chuen said the government was not proactive enough on the issue. “The goal is to compete for talent with the rest of the world,” he said, acknowledging the importance of this aspect. “If there is no talent, there is no competitiveness.” Vowing to strengthen ties with the lawmaking body, Lee also proposed an “antechamber chat”, under which top-ranking secretaries would lead a team of bureau chiefs to exchange views with lawmakers outside the main chamber on a monthly basis. The suggestion received positive feedback from Legco president Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen. “The antechamber exchanges can ensure that each bureau chief can meet lawmakers face to face on a regular basis, so that officials can build closer liaison with legislators, making it easier to explain policy initiatives while gauging public sentiment,” Lee said, adding he planned to lead the first delegation. Lawmaker Holden Chow Ho-ding of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong said he was “impressed” with Lee’s performance on Wednesday. “I would say that he made a very good start,” Chow said, adding Lee’s answers revealed he was well-versed in various issues beyond security, unlike claims from some quarters earlier. “He understands what has been happening on various levels, on various issues.” But Tik Chi-yuen, the sole non-establishment member in Legco, disagreed with Chow’s observation, and said the chief executive was also not adept at answering questions. “These two factors will make him seem like he is not as sharp or charismatic as expected,” Tik said. However, he praised Lee for the introduction of the antechamber exchanges and the four task forces. Tik said he believed the task forces were an attempt to break through the limitations among departments, but that it was too soon to determine their effectiveness. Political scientist Ivan Choy Chi-keung said it appeared Lee was well-prepared for the Legco session. “He wanted to demonstrate that he had already kick-started his work and has several projects in the pipeline, instead of being asked what he will do.” Additional reporting by Jeffie Lam and Edith Lin