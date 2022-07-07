Hong Kong businesses should seek first-mover advantage in mainland China, a former city leader has said, adding that while the global financial hub cannot dictate when its border with the rest of the country can reopen, it should focus on boosting its Covid-19 vaccination rate and containing caseloads. Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying, now a vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the nation’s top advisory body, highlighted that since close contact between Hong Kong and the mainland had been suspended for nearly three years amid the pandemic, “much has happened on the other side of the Shenzhen River”. “We have to catch up. Seeing is believing, waiting gets us nowhere, and now that the quarantine period has been shortened, we should get ahead of the curve. Getting ahead of the curve means having first-mover advantage. “I can see exponential growth in Guangdong-Hong Kong business cooperation, and now is the time to move,” he told the Redefining Hong Kong seminar organised by the Post on Thursday morning, urging the city to be first to embrace opportunities on the mainland as the pandemic subsided. Leung also alluded to communication gaps on opportunities across the border. “Last year, I spent 106 days on the mainland. Often at places that I visit, I say: ‘I didn’t know you have had this policy’ … The replies were ‘Mr Leung, we didn’t know that you didn’t know, it has been on our website’,” he said. Time for opposition camp, supporters to accept Hong Kong’s Basic Law: CY Leung “So ‘mutual didn’t-know’ is the challenge. It is in fact, in my view, the single biggest challenge in further cooperation between Hong Kong and the [Greater Bay Area] and the entire mainland.” The bay area project refers to Beijing’s plan to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and nine Guangdong cities into a financial and technological powerhouse by 2035. Mainland authorities earlier this month reduced the quarantine arrangement for incoming travellers from the “7+7” hotel and home isolation model, to “7+3”. Leung, who led Hong Kong from 2012 to 2017, was asked at the forum if he would persuade authorities in Shenzhen and the rest of the nation to further shorten the quarantine period. He said it was more important for the administration to consider ways to further contain Covid-19, so that cross-border travel could be resumed without exporting health risks to the mainland. “Understandably, we can’t really dictate what the mainland side wants to do. What we in Hong Kong can do is really to ramp up our vaccination rate,” he said. Former leader CY Leung calls for improving ‘quality’ of young Hongkongers In Hong Kong, 92.7 per cent of the population aged three or above have had one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 88.8 per cent have received two jabs. Among residents aged 12 or above, 64.7 per cent have been given three doses. Leung said that before the pandemic, as many as half a million people crossed the Hong Kong-mainland border every day. He suggested it would be more pragmatic for governments on both sides to impose a daily quota on cross-border travel in the future. “There is the question of how do we allocate that quota – all these are administrative issues that we need to contemplate,” he added. Looking ahead, Leung said Hong Kong authorities needed to be more aware of the challenges and opportunities facing the city. Under China’s latest five-year plan, Beijing vowed to support the city in reinforcing its status as an international finance, shipping and trading centre. Leung noted that while many people believed shipping hubs could only succeed with a huge container port, services related to the industry had generated more value to cities such as London, than traditional shore-based activities. “London is the world’s best shipping centre so far without a port,” he said. “The value added, the income … from office-based activities is much higher than shore-based activities.” Leung said that he believed Hong Kong and Shenzhen should cooperate instead of competing with each other when it came to shipping. He suggested that rather than producing “generation after generation of truck drivers”, Hong Kong should train young people to become maritime professionals and insurance experts.