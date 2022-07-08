The UN panel is reviewing Hong Kong’s implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Photo: Shutterstock
UN Human Rights Committee grills Hong Kong officials on police handling of 2019 protests, appointment of national security law judges
- Geneva-based panel’s questions to Hong Kong delegation cover issues such as the right to a fair trial, police and privacy concerns over Covid app
- Committee vice-chairman expresses concern about allegedly excessive force used by police officers in the 2019 protests
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The UN panel is reviewing Hong Kong’s implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Photo: Shutterstock