The UN panel is reviewing Hong Kong’s implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Politics

UN Human Rights Committee grills Hong Kong officials on police handling of 2019 protests, appointment of national security law judges

  • Geneva-based panel’s questions to Hong Kong delegation cover issues such as the right to a fair trial, police and privacy concerns over Covid app
  • Committee vice-chairman expresses concern about allegedly excessive force used by police officers in the 2019 protests

Nadia Lam
Updated: 11:45pm, 8 Jul, 2022

