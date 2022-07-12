Veteran Hong Kong opposition activist Koo Sze-yiu has been jailed for nine months for attempting to protest against the Chinese Communist Party ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics earlier this year. A magistrate, hand-picked by the city leader to oversee national security cases, on Tuesday convicted the 75-year-old based on a colonial-era sedition law for planning to publicly display a handcrafted coffin emblazoned with slogans and political demands, a protest routine he had established over his years of activism. The defendant appeared unfazed at the verdict at West Kowloon Court, as he vowed to become a “martyr” for democracy and human rights despite the risk of jail following the adoption of the national security law. “I have no regrets for the path I took. I shall rise again every time I fall, without the least bit of repentance,” he said in his mitigation statement. Koo, who has 14 previous convictions, is expected to be eligible for early release next month, having been remanded in custody since February because of the present case. Hong Kong activist Koo denies attempting seditious act against Beijing Olympics Koo was charged with attempting to or preparing to commit an act or acts with seditious intention, which was punishable by up to two years in jail for a first offence under the Crimes Ordinance. Officers from police’s National Security Department raided Koo’s flat in Cheung Sha Wan in the early hours of February 4 and seized a wooden coffin with the words “human rights are above the Winter Olympics” written on it. Koo also wrote slogans on the prop denouncing the Beijing-decreed national security law, as well as calling for the “defeat” of the Communist Party and the end of one-party dictatorship in mainland China. Veteran Hong Kong activist Koo Sze-yiu denied bail in sedition case The activist told investigators he had intended to lift the coffin outside Beijing’s liaison office that day to protest against the central government, knowing that his act would probably contravene the law imposed by Beijing in June 2020. While sedition is not among the crimes listed under the national security law, it has been classified by the city’s top court as an offence endangering national security. The sweeping law targets acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.