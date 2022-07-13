Chief executive John Lee and his top ministers meet lawmakers for the first time in the newly introduced “antechamber chats” at the Legislative Council. Photo: Handout
Opening borders with country and world top demand at Hong Kong’s first informal chat session between lawmakers, John Lee and top aides
- Participating legislators say although no concrete plans were presented, session was a ‘good start’ in improving policymaking process
- Monthly practice initiated by Lee’s team to build rapport between executive and legislative branches of government
