Hong Kong launches new bid to promote the city as a business hub in traditional and emerging markets. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Charm offensive to be launched by commerce bureau to promote Hong Kong overseas and hit back at ‘incorrect information’
- Fightback against ‘incorrect information’ about Hong Kong overseas as city looks to promote itself in emerging markets
- Commerce and economic development chief to hold talks with trade offices overseas to draw up promotion strategies
