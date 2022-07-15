The Hong Kong Palace Museum has proved to be popular among residents since it opened on July 3, but some have complained of ticket touting online. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Hong Kong Palace Museum has proved to be popular among residents since it opened on July 3, but some have complained of ticket touting online. Photo: Sam Tsang
Reselling tickets to Hong Kong’s Palace Museum an offence, warns cultural hub district CEO, after asking third-party websites to take down listings

  • Special exhibition tickets, which cost HK$120, have been going for HK$150 to $200 online, while others that can be booked for free are being sold for HK$75
  • The Museum, which houses some 900 relics on loan from Beijing, have handed out nearly 140,000 tickets since it opened on July 3

Tony Cheung

Updated: 7:23pm, 15 Jul, 2022

