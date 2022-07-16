Hong Kong’s new youth minister has said she will not rule out resurrecting a “very progressive” appointment system for district councillors that was abolished in 2016, with a review under way for elections next year. Responding to media queries on Saturday after appearing on a radio programme, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen said an appointment system would not necessarily result in a lack of public representation by government-selected candidates. Mak noted the mechanism had given her an opportunity to participate in politics, as she joined the Kwai Tsing District Council in 1993. “If such a system did not exist, I would not have had a chance to become a council member three months after graduating from a university. The appointment system was a very progressive method at that time,” she said. Last week, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the government needed to make a decision on how to revamp district councils ahead of next year’s election. In the previous election in 2019, the pan-democratic camp scored a landslide triumph over the pro-establishment bloc, with Mak losing her seat to ex-Civic Party member Henry Sin Ho-fai. Hong Kong district councils at a standstill as meetings, polls barred But many opposition district councillors later resigned or were disqualified following an expansion of oath-taking requirements in 2021. Mak said a review of the election mechanism for district councillors would be carried out in accordance with the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, which stipulates that district organisations are not “organs of political power”. Former Hong Kong district councillors struggle to find jobs The minister added that elections were just one of the selection methods being studied by the government. “We are listening to opinions … We need to come up with a method that is aligned with the Basic Law and the actual circumstances of Hong Kong … This is an imminent work that we have to finish as soon as possible,” she said. Mak also said her bureau was forming district services and community care teams, in alignment with Lee’s manifesto, which would be responsible for keeping in contact with residents in each neighbourhood and providing help during incidents such as power outages. She added that members of district organisations would have to understand residents’ needs and be “down to earth”. Mak said she would formulate a new youth development blueprint by the end of the year, with policies to be continuously updated according to public feedback. The government’s Youth Development Commission, a high-level advisory body, would also be invited to organise more events for young residents, she said.