A top Chinese official overseeing Hong Kong affairs has urged the city’s new government to live up to people’s expectations and focus on solving the most “immediate, prominent and urgent problems”, while warning residents to remain vigilant against anti-China forces seeking to destabilise the city. Xia Baolong, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, made the remarks in a keynote address on Monday morning at a seminar in Beijing which aimed to further elaborate on a speech President Xi Jinping gave on July 1 at a ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty. “We must resolutely clamp down on all anti-China forces that destabilise Hong Kong and Macau and leave no crack in the process,” Xia said. “We must resolutely launch struggles against external forces in the United States and the West.” The president set out Hong Kong’s future direction in the clearest terms yet and listed his “four expectations” for the new administration, telling them to improve governance, strengthen the momentum of development, solve deep-seated livelihood issues, and ensure harmony as the city “cannot afford any chaos”. Hong Kong sectors rush to hold ‘mainland-style’ seminars to study Xi Jinping’s speech Xia said the president’s speech provided “a strong, practical guiding role for good governance in the city”, in which the local government had to change its concept of administration. It had to improve its governing style and establish an administration that could lead Hong Kong and Macau to fully develop, and be able to do “practical things” for the public. “The government must effectively respond to the expectations of the people, and focus on solutions that can alleviate difficulties facing the public,” Xia said. He cited Xi’s “full support” for development in Hong Kong, saying it was a “big gift package” from the central government which empowered the city to enhance efficiency, and could fully meet the actual needs of its long-term development. Xia also emphasised that only “patriots” could administer the city, while all Hong Kong and Macau residents should remain vigilant to anti-China, destabilising forces in the two cities, as “they will not die down”. “External forces in the United States and the West will not be reconciled and may counter-attack at any time,” he said. Xi earlier mentioned central authorities’ full support for the city to align with national strategies such as the 14th five-year plan, and in developing more extensive exchanges and cooperation with the world, as well as unleashing the creativity and developmental vitality of society.