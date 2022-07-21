Hong Kong authorities will refund nearly HK$150,000 (US$19,108) that a district councillor was charged to display national flags on lamp posts for National Day celebrations last year following pressure from members of the pro-Beijing camp. The Highways Department originally said the fee was needed to cover the cost of checking that the flags were securely fastened and did not pose a safety risk. But after a pro-establishment columnist wrote about the issue in a newspaper, which caught the attention of lawmakers and other Beijing-friendly groups, the department eventually backed down. Last August, Yuen Long District Council member Ronnie Tang Yung-yiu, representing the Pat Heung North constituency, filed an application to the department to display 1,214 Chinese flags along Fan Kam and Kam Tin roads from September 20 to October 9 to celebrate the anniversary of the nation’s founding. But in September, he received a bill from the department, saying he must pay HK$147,670 for the display. That included an application fee of HK$1,990, and a charge of HK$6 per day for each of the 1,214 flags he wanted to display, for a total of HK$145,680. Tang paid the fee and the flags were displayed without issue, but the district councillor felt he should not have been charged. Standing up for Tang, Beijing-friendly writer Chris Wat Wing-yin on Tuesday hit out at the government for its “ridiculous move” and said it should have been its responsibility to display more national flags. “Some volunteers did the job for you, and the officials are not embarrassed to ask these patriots to pay some HK$100,000. Did the government ask the [protesters] for a cent when their posters were all around the city during the year of ‘black violence’?” she wrote on the online site Headline Daily, in a reference to the 2019 social unrest. Amid the mounting pressure, the department finally agreed to the refund. A department spokesman told the Post on Thursday it had been charging individuals and groups an application fee and inspection fee of HK$6 per item per day as maintenance contractors would need to check whether the buntings remained safe while being displayed. “There was no mechanism for a fee waiver in the current process, but the department has been actively following up with relevant departments on the specific arrangements,” he added. “The process of approving the exemption will be completed soon, and the department will notify the relevant organisations of the refund arrangement as soon as possible.” National, Hong Kong flags found damaged at public housing estates The spokesman added the government had been actively encouraging NGOs and residents to join in celebrating National Day on October 1, as well as the July 1 anniversary of Hong Kong’s return from British to Chinese rule in 1997, provided the flags were respected and they were duly patriotic. “So far, this department has not received any application from non-governmental organisations to hang the national flag or the Hong Kong flag on lamp posts this year,” he said. Tang on Thursday welcomed the department’s decision. “Such money should be spent by the government, not residents like us,” he said. “I don’t understand why residents need to be charged for celebrating National Day, and I hope that this incident can raise awareness among government employees.” Pro-establishment lawmaker Michael Lee Chun-keung, who wrote to the highways director on Tuesday, said civil servants were being excessively bureaucratic in charging Tang. “I was told that the department had charged institutions or companies for displaying buntings on lamp posts for commercial or profit-making purposes, but Tang was just hanging national flags,” he said. Dismissing the suggestion the department was bowing to political pressure, Lee added: “I believe that residents should get a chance to appeal against a government decision. If the decision was wrong, and the buntings were not for commercial promotion, a refund is needed.” Celebrating what he called a “victory”, lawmaker Junius Ho Kwan-yiu said he had taken the case to then transport chief Frank Chan Fan last year but in vain, and authorities only made the U-turn after Wat penned her article. Ho said the camp’s next goal should be to force Professor Rocky Tuan Sung-chi to resign as president of Chinese University. Tuan has been heavily panned by the pro-establishment camp for not being stern enough with students during the anti-government protests in 2019. Political analyst and former district councillor Chan Wai-keung said he had never heard of such inspection fees for buntings. “When you have laid down the rules, it’s better to follow through. But I’m concerned whether the application was mishandled in the first place because those were flags, not commercial advertisements,” he said. “Government departments need to clarify this, otherwise similar incidents will emerge again.” Hong Kong schools must hold national flag ceremonies at least once a week Yau Tsim Mong district councillor Leo Chu Tsz-lok, home affairs spokesman of the Democratic Party, the city’s largest opposition group, said the department should not back down amid political pressure. “The department’s mechanism was to ensure that lamp posts would not be misused for private purposes and that the buntings would not block drivers’ view. This policy should be maintained,” he said. “Also, the contractors would need to conduct safety checks, whether the items were advertisements or flags, so I think what was paid should not be refunded.” Chu also questioned why Tang submitted his applications through the department, when district councillors should have been aware of the payment and application channels the Home Affairs Department prepared for National Day celebrations each year.