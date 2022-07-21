The Hong Kong government has “vehemently condemned” the latest bid by a group of United States lawmakers to seek sanctions on the city’s prosecutors, saying such “bullying act” shows disrespect for the rule of law. The city’s justice minister, Paul Lam Ting-kwok, also said “any unscrupulous attempt to pressurise” prosecutors would be futile. The Hong Kong government was responding to calls by a group of US lawmakers on a congressional commission on China for President Joe Biden to enact sanctions against the city’s prosecutors. The lawmakers had claimed Hong Kong’s justice department and prosecutors engaged in political prosecutions. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Hong Kong government reiterated that prosecutors “have been fulfilling their righteous duties of administering justice independently and impartially”. “Our prosecutors act strictly in accordance with a long-standing international practice that the decision to prosecute will only take into consideration the admissible evidence to justify instituting proceedings and the applicable law,” a government spokesman said. “Cases will never be handled any differently owing to the political beliefs or background of the persons involved.” The US congressmen had, in a letter dated Wednesday, pointed to the Beijing-imposed national security law here and claimed the Hong Kong justice department and prosecutors had played a role in “undermining the rule of law and detaining political prisoners”. The congressmen called on the Biden administration to sanction the city’s justice department and prosecutors involved in political cases for “materially contributing to the failure” of Beijing to honour its obligations in the Sino-British Joint Declaration and for the “arbitrary detention of individuals for exercising universally recognised human rights”. The letter was signed by 12 of the US lawmakers on the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), including the body’s chair Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon and co-chair Representative James McGovern of Massachusetts, both Democrats. US lawmakers urge sanctioning Hong Kong prosecutors for ‘undermining’ city In response, the Hong Kong government spokesman said the implementation of the national security law should be free from any intervention. “The United States’ arbitrary and unreasonable bullying act has demonstrated disrespect for the rule of law, seriously violated international norms and grossly interfered in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs at large,” he said. Lam, who recently took the helm of the justice department, also said: “My colleagues and I continue to stay united in discharging our constitutional duties without fear or favour.” Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Victor Dawes conveyed the legal body’s stance, saying any threat to sanction legal professionals in Hong Kong was “not acceptable”. “We will not dignify such a threat,” he said. Law Society president Chan Chak-ming earlier said Hong Kong had “a robust criminal justice system which guarantees prosecutorial and judicial independence”. The CECC last week held a hearing on “The Dismantling of Hong Kong Civil Society” and also released a report, alleging the city’s prosecutors played a role in the political prosecutions of Hongkongers. The report named Lam and 15 Hong Kong prosecutors, accusing them of infringing on the human rights of Hong Kong people. The Hong Kong government at the time accused the commission of “cheap, bullying behaviour”. Separately, the US Department of State updated its travel advisory for Hong Kong on Tuesday. The advisory, which has been at its highest level since March, was reissued with information on exit bans, quarantine and “wrongful detention”, according to the department website. According to the advisory, the department has determined that at least one US national has been wrongfully detained by the Chinese government. Responding to questions about the update from the Post , a spokeswoman said the State Department “has no higher priority than the safety and security of US citizens abroad”, adding that “our travel advice to US citizens must be fact-based, accurate, and transparent”. Additional reporting by Harvey Kong