Hong Kong’s leader has urged journalists to keep a distance from “destructive forces” in the industry that endanger national security, urging them to focus instead on “telling stories” from the city. In a speech on Friday at the Hong Kong News Awards, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu called on reporters to value and seek more professional coverage, especially of integration plans with mainland China. “In the past years, some people used journalism as a tool for political gains, or used journalistic work as a pretext to endanger national security,” Lee said. “The government certainly has the responsibility, in accordance with the law, to combat the destructive forces that polluted journalistic work. “Genuine journalists should keep a distance from those who commit illegal acts,” he added. The city leader suggested journalists focus more on the latest integration plans with the mainland, appealing to them to “tell Hong Kong stories”, citing President Xi Jinping’s expectations laid down in his visit to the city earlier this month. Xi had said everyone living in Hong Kong, regardless of their profession or belief, was a positive force for development and could contribute to the city, as long as they genuinely supported the “one country, two systems” policy, loved Hong Kong and abided by the Basic Law and local legislation. The Hong Kong News Awards is organised by the Newspaper Society of Hong Kong, honouring media workers and aimed at enhancing the professional standard of the industry. This year, the group received 619 entries from Chinese and English local media outlets. The Post scooped up nine awards, including best business news reporting and best news page design, in eight of the 17 categories. Campaigners tell UN that Hong Kong national security law hits freedom In a foreword penned by Lee for the ceremony, he said over the past year, despite “daunting challenges” brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, media workers continued to hold fast to their duties by producing objective reporting and insightful analysis, “informing, educating and entertaining their readers”. “A vibrant media scene makes enormous contributions to economic and social developments as well as enhancing international competitiveness. This is a prominent mark for not only Hong Kong but also other major cities in the world,” Lee wrote. He noted that this year marked the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule, expressing hope that over the next five years, the media industry could make the best use of its influence “in composing a new and fascinating chapter for Hong Kong together” as the city returned to stability and prosperity from a volatile time. Hong Kong FCC axed human rights press awards to avoid risk of jail Hong Kong now ranks 148th in the world in press freedom according to the latest index released in May by Reporters Without Borders, a plunge from the 80th spot last year. It ranked 18th two decades ago, the highest media freedom ranking in Asia. The group said the city experienced an unprecedented setback in 2020 when Beijing imposed the national security law. Two years on, more than 10 journalists from two news outlets have been arrested on charges including allegedly conspiring to publish seditious material and colluding with “foreign forces.” In April when Lee ran for the top post without contest, he said there was no need to defend press freedom as it “always existed” in the city. Earlier this week, Lee said journalists were “in the same boat” as him, expressing hope the news sector would join him in promoting the success of the “one country, two systems” governing policy to the world.