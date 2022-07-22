Only two deputies for Hong Kong’s top officials have been chosen from outside the government, with the new administration unveiling its latest line-up of undersecretaries and political assistants. The youngest newly appointed undersecretary is 33-year-old Lillian Cheong Man-lei. Cheong, who previously worked for property giant New World Development, was promoted after serving a five-year term as political assistant to the technology minister. One among the eight new undersecretaries was from a statutory body. Dr Libby Lee Ha-yun, an anaesthesiologist and the Hospital Authority’s director of strategy and planning, was appointed as deputy to the health minister. The other newcomer from outside the administration is Clarence Leung Wang-ching, a vice-chairman of the All-China Youth Federation. Leung, also the son of Legislative Council president Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen, will join the government as undersecretary for home and youth affairs. ‘Beijing gave John Lee green light for new deputy roles before plan was public’ The remaining six new undersecretaries were all promoted internally within the administration, with three from the civil service, and another three being former political assistants or undersecretaries in the previous term of government . The civil service trio are former assistant police commissioner Michael Cheuk Hau-yip, Victor Tai Sheung-shing, a project director at the Architectural Services Department and Raistlin Lau Chun, previously the deputy secretary for financial services and the treasury. They were named as undersecretaries for security, housing and culture respectively. Senior civil engineer Liu Chun-san, the undersecretary for development in the previous administration, will join the Transport and Logistics Bureau as minister Lam Sai-hung’s deputy. Four undersecretaries – for labour, commerce, constitutional affairs and financial services – were reappointed earlier on July 1. The development and environment bureaus are the only two remaining bureaus yet to name their undersecretaries. The civil service chief is the only senior minister who does not have an undersecretary or political assistant. More to follow …