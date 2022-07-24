Secretary for Security Chris Tang during an event for secondary school students at the Hong Kong Book Fair 2022 on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
Learn Chinese history to cultivate national identity and avoid being divided by foreign forces, Hong Kong security chief tells youngsters

  • Secretary for Security Chris Tang says many young people had wrong ideas about country and city government during 2019 social unrest and had to ‘bear the legal consequences’
  • Tang urges students to learn about national security, country’s history and development to avoid being divided by foreign forces

Fiona Sun
Updated: 5:30pm, 24 Jul, 2022

