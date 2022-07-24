Secretary for Security Chris Tang during an event for secondary school students at the Hong Kong Book Fair 2022 on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
Learn Chinese history to cultivate national identity and avoid being divided by foreign forces, Hong Kong security chief tells youngsters
- Secretary for Security Chris Tang says many young people had wrong ideas about country and city government during 2019 social unrest and had to ‘bear the legal consequences’
- Tang urges students to learn about national security, country’s history and development to avoid being divided by foreign forces
