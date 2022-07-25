Hong Kong’s new leader has kick-started a public consultation for his maiden policy address in October, with about 30 town hall meetings, alongside several district visits, to be held to gauge opinions. A government source said the details of the consultation sessions and district visits which Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu would attend were still being finalised as they had to be aligned with anti-epidemic requirements. “The number of attendees for the town hall sessions may have to be limited while the participants will also have to fulfil certain requirements such as inoculation,” the source said on Monday. “We are still working out the details.” It remained uncertain whether members of the public could freely sign up for the proposed town hall meetings. In a television commercial aired on Monday, Lee, who took office on July 1, pledged to live up his election promises to the community in his first policy address on October 19. Lee also cited the “four expectations” President Xi Jinping laid down for his administration during his visit earlier this month to mark the 25th anniversary of its handover to Chinese rule. “I shall turn my electoral promises and community interests into practical measures to improve governance, strengthen the momentum for development, tackle people’s concerns and unite the community,” Lee said. What was discussed at first informal chat between Hong Kong’s John Lee and lawmakers? “Together we will leverage Hong Kong’s unique strengths of having the motherland’s support and connect with the world to build a harmonious and diverse community where development opportunities abound.” About 30 consultation sessions will be held to listen to the views and suggestions of lawmakers, representatives of various sectors and members of the public. Lee’s team will also conduct district visits to meet the public and representatives to tap people’s views through multiple channels. Residents can express their views via the policy address website, a dedicated Facebook page or by email, phone and fax. According to the Legislative Council’s latest schedule, Lee will give his policy address on October 19 and attend a question and answer session the next day. Lawmakers are expected to hold a motion debate on the policy address from November 16 to 18. Lee’s predecessor as leader, Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, also held around 30 consultation sessions for her final policy blueprint last year. But one of the sessions for the members of the public, organised by public broadcaster RTHK, was branded by critics as being one-sided after more than half of the attendees invited to share their views were found to have affiliations with pro-establishment groups. The administration back then explained that some of the attendees were chosen at random while others were invited by the 18 district offices so people “familiar with district affairs” could share their views with the leader.