Hong Kong will take “another leap forward” in the next five years, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has promised while expressing confidence the city remains in an “enviable position” despite difficulties encountered in recent years. Lee said Hong Kong’s future would be predicated on the “one country, two systems” policy but with its “East-meets-West” position, talent and resilience of residents, the city had what it needed to flourish. The chief executive was delivering the keynote address on Wednesday at the opening of the South China Morning Post ’s China Conference: Hong Kong 2022, which asks where the city stands 25 years after the handover from British to Chinese rule. Touching on the theme, Lee said: “It is clear that we have come a long and rewarding way, that we are in an enviable position, despite the challenges of the past few years.” He praised the city as one of the world’s top three financial centres, the fifth-most competitive economy, a major trading and logistics hub, a rising innovation and technology centre and a vital business bridge between China and the rest of the world. “That said, I’m not here to ‘stand’. Hong Kong will move forward. I’m here to lead Hong Kong in breaking new ground and achieving another leap forward in prosperity in the next five years,” Lee said. Noting the speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping given during his visit to mark the 25th anniversary of the handover on July 1, Lee said the central government had promised to support Hong Kong in maintaining its distinctive status and edge as an international financial hub, to keep its business environment free and open, and to maintain its common law system, so as to expand and facilitate its exchanges with the world. “I can tell you that President Xi was speaking directly to you, to each and every one of you, whatever your ambitions. Whatever you want to accomplish, the doors to Hong Kong remain wide open and welcoming,” Lee said. Why Xi Jinping’s speech is a ‘calming pill’ for Hong Kong’s doubters The road map for Hong Kong will be in line with the “four hopes” outlined by Xi in his July 1 speech, according to Lee. These include: instilling a results-oriented approach across the government; taking advantage of the national development strategies to boost such areas as innovation and technology, and arts and culture; improving people’s livelihood; and maintaining social stability and harmony. “I am determined that the whole government will be working, pragmatically and passionately, for Hong Kong – and our country, building a future we can all be proud of,” Lee told the conference. “The challenges are daunting. But in one country, two systems, and our East-meets-West position, as well as the talent and resilience of the people of Hong Kong, I’m confident we have what we need to accomplish what we must. “And I’m blessed – Hong Kong is blessed – to be able to do so under the innovative and great principle of one country, two systems. “Our way ahead, and our flourishing future, will continue to be predicated on ‘two systems’, as well as ‘one country’”, Lee said, quoting Xi that the more firmly the “one country” principle was upheld, the greater the strength of the “two systems” unleashed for the development of Hong Kong. Xi Jinping had message for world and Hong Kong in speech for handover anniversary Lee, who was sworn in on July 1, has listed tackling the housing shortage, reducing poverty and reopening the city’s borders as among his top priorities. He is expected to deliver his maiden policy address in October, in which he will set out priorities for the coming year. At Wednesday’s event, Lee also invited attendees to give their views on what should be included in his policy address “to drive us to better serve the citizens and the development of Hong Kong”. The two-day conference features experts and business leaders sharing their views on Hong Kong’s economic growth, the city’s future as a global financial centre and the housing shortage, as well as the challenges and opportunities in turning the city into an insurance hub for the Greater Bay Area. Beijing is trying to link Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou and Shenzhen with seven other cities in Guangdong province into an economic and business powerhouse. Conference partners and sponsors included Asia Society Hong Kong, Manulife, Chinese University of Hong Kong, DBS Bank, Qianhai International Liaison Services, ZA Bank and the Trade Development Council.