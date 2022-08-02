A barrister and activist detained for inciting subversion of state power in Hong Kong has won a judicial review to lift reporting restrictions on her case, with a judge ruling the magistrate in the previous proceedings had “exercised a discretion which did not exist”. Handing down a written judgment on Tuesday, Judge Alex Lee Wan-tang from the Court of First Instance said he did not see how a media blackout served to protect prosecution witnesses in the case. Chow Hang-tung, a former vice-chair of the now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, and two of the organisation’s former leaders, Lee Cheuk-yan and Albert Ho Chun-yan, are accused of inciting subversion. The trio are currently serving prison sentences for convictions relating to previous unauthorised assembly cases. Jail time extended for Hong Kong activist twice convicted over Tiananmen vigils Lee’s ruling came two months after Chow, 36, sought to challenge Principal Magistrate Peter Law Tak-chuen’s refusal in May to lift reporting restrictions for committal proceedings in the case. Lawyers for Chow argued their client’s right to choose publicity over privacy had been infringed by a lower court’s decision to maintain the statutory curbs on media coverage during the pretrial proceedings of her contentious prosecution. Chow applied to West Kowloon Court in February to lift reporting restrictions on the case’s committal proceedings, which are open sessions in which administrative procedures are settled before a trial takes place. Hong Kong national security police arrest 2 civil servants over online posts The Magistrates Ordinance bans the press from reporting on committal proceedings, other than limited information such as the identities of the parties involved and decisions regarding case transfer. But the law also allows a magistrate to relax such curbs upon a request by the accused or one of the accused. Law had cited the sensitivity of the criminal case and the public attention it had attracted locally and overseas as reasons not to lift restrictions, saying that if the case was reported by the media, it would lead to “wide and sharp discussions – even attacks, before trial”. The arguments centred on whether a magistrate had the discretion to impose such restrictions on committal proceedings. Hong Kong protests: 4 ex-members of activist group face up to 10 years in jail In his ruling, Lee said the magistrate “purported to exercise a discretion which did not exist” and even if he did have such authority, the decision of the lower court would still be flawed as it had failed to take into account relevant considerations and it had not shown that the curbs were “strictly necessary”. He added that he did not see how reporting restrictions on their own could serve as an effective means to protect prosecution witnesses from interference or undue pressure. “Rather, there is every evidence that the policy behind that section is to protect the accused, so that it is up to the accused to decide whether he or she would waive that protection,” the judge said. Incitement to subvert state power is punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, with a minimum of five years’ jail for serious cases. Additional reporting by Brain Wong