Eddie Cheung, Hong Kong’s special representative to the European Union for economic and trade affairs. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong senior civil servant with experience overseas to take helm at RTHK in early October
- Senior civil servant Eddie Cheung set to become RTHK’s director of broadcasting, currently serving as special representative to European Union
- Analyst says Cheung likely chosen due to being seasoned and trusted civil servant with overseas experience, which could help to promote city and its policies
Eddie Cheung, Hong Kong’s special representative to the European Union for economic and trade affairs. Photo: Handout