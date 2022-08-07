A Hong Kong shopping centre shows a news report of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) meeting Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing’s measures against United States over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit will not affect Hong Kong, top adviser Regina Ip says
- Regina Ip says Beijing was very ‘smart’ to avoid touching on trade when it announced the cancellation or suspension of talks with the US in eight areas
- Executive Council convenor notes that a number of the city’s bilateral agreements with Washington had already been suspended in the past few years
