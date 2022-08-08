A red flag marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party as residents shop in Urumqi, Xinjiang, on July 1 last year. Photo: Kyodo
About 20 Hong Kong members of national legislature will visit Xinjiang to better understand human rights conditions and local governance
- Team will spend nearly week meeting officials in autonomous region and vows to return with comprehensive report
- Xinjiang has been a persistent source of tension between China and the West, which claims more than million Uygurs are being held in political re-education camps
