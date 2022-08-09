Hong Kong’s finance chief has said there are no plans to waive stamp duty for mainland Chinese home buyers in the city, rejecting a news report quoting the government’s top adviser that caused a surge in local property developer shares. “Regarding reports that the government is considering the relaxation of stamp duties for property, the government clarifies that there has not been discussion on the matter, and points out clearly that there are no relevant plans,” according to a statement from Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po’s office on Tuesday. Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, convenor of the Executive Council, Hong Kong’s key decision-making body, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that the city “may consider waiving extra stamp duty on homes for mainland Chinese buyers as a way to shore up the economy and reverse a brain drain”. “Mainland professionals have been clamouring for the double stamp duty to be waived for them, even before they acquire the right of abode … It is all a raft of measures under consideration and this is certainly something that the government could consider,” Ip was quoted as saying. The veteran politician told the Post she was referring to mainlanders allowed to live in Hong Kong under various schemes to attract talent and professionals, who were asking to be treated the same as first-time local homebuyers. Will interest rate rises dampen Hong Kong’s love affair with property? Ip said it was her own idea and she has planned to present the proposal to Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu for his first policy address to be delivered on October 19. “Now that we’re facing a talent outflow, this is one measure we could consider to boost the interest in staying on in Hong Kong, and to boost a sense of belonging in Hong Kong,” she said. “I was not referring to any specific measure under consideration by the government. But this is something we think could be done and should be done and we will put it to the chief executive.” All Hong Kong buyers have to pay stamp duty for residential transactions. An ad valorem stamp duty for first-time Hong Kong home buyers ranges from HK$100 for transactions under HK$2 million, to 1.5 to 4.25 per cent for properties priced at HK$2 million or above. Those who already own a home will need to pay a 15 per cent fixed rate. For individuals and corporations from outside Hong Kong, their stamp duty for buying property in the city is double. On top of the 15 per cent ad valorem rate, they also need to pay an additional 15 per cent buyers’ stamp duty. Property stocks lead Hong Kong rebound on tax waiver, quarantine plans Ip’s initial remarks caused Hong Kong’s property stock prices to soar. The Hang Seng Index rose by as much as 1 per cent after her comments were made. The Hang Seng Property Index led gains, advancing by as much as 2 per cent. The biggest gainers in the stock market were property developers, led by Country Garden Holdings, which jumped by as much as 8.8 per cent. New World Development rose by as much as 6.7 per cent, while Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) rose 4.5 per cent. CK Asset Holdings gained 4 per cent. Hong Kong sees largest property sale in two years as buyers snap up flats In an exclusive interview with the Post last month, finance chief Chan noted that rampant speculation had been curbed by the government’s demand-side measures, including stamp duties on foreign and corporate buyers. Chan added that the government did not plan to relax its demand-side measures yet as the supply of flats was still limited.