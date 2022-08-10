Former Liberal Party members Miriam Lau Kin-yee (left), James Tien and Selina Chow. Photo: Sam Tsang
Co-founders of Hong Kong’s Liberal Party quit over move to strip them of honorary posts
- Veteran politicians James Tien, Selina Chow and Miriam Lau submit resignation letters to Liberal Party in protest over plans to abolish honorary chair posts
- Political analyst says move indicates party’s efforts to win back trust from Beijing and distance itself from Tien’s controversial role in pro-establishment bloc
