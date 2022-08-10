Former Liberal Party members Miriam Lau Kin-yee (left), James Tien and Selina Chow. Photo: Sam Tsang
Former Liberal Party members Miriam Lau Kin-yee (left), James Tien and Selina Chow. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Co-founders of Hong Kong’s Liberal Party quit over move to strip them of honorary posts

  • Veteran politicians James Tien, Selina Chow and Miriam Lau submit resignation letters to Liberal Party in protest over plans to abolish honorary chair posts
  • Political analyst says move indicates party’s efforts to win back trust from Beijing and distance itself from Tien’s controversial role in pro-establishment bloc

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 12:06am, 11 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Liberal Party members Miriam Lau Kin-yee (left), James Tien and Selina Chow. Photo: Sam Tsang
Former Liberal Party members Miriam Lau Kin-yee (left), James Tien and Selina Chow. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE