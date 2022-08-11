An award-winning local animation production on the struggles of sexual minorities has been pulled from an independent film event after its directors declined to meet censors’ requirement and edit out a one-second scene portraying the 2014 Occupy protests in Hong Kong. Losing Sight of A Longed Place was supposed to be shown this coming Sunday afternoon at the Hong Kong Institute of Contemporary Culture Lee Shau Kee School of Creativity, as part of a film show organised by the Ground Up Film Society. The 7½-minute animation is a student project that tells the story about the fight, frustration, and reflections of a Hong Kong gay rights activist. The production caught the eyes of the media after it was named the best animated short film at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards in 2017. The organiser of the event said it submitted the animation to the Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration (OFNAA) for film classification early last month, but was only informed recently that it could not show the full version. “[They] asked that a scene which is less than a second long be edited out, noting that the scene has portrayed the circumstances of the illegal occupation,” said the society in a written reply to the Post . “Illegal occupation” is the term used by the government and pro-Beijing camp to refer to the Occupy protests in 2014. Supporters and activists call it the “Umbrella Movement”. Then, protesters took over some of the main roads across Hong Kong in a bid to force Beijing to give the city more democracy. The movement eventually collapsed. Ground Up Film Society said it was told by the OFNAA: “If the production team cannot cut out the scene in question as required … it would not be issued the certificate of approval and any public screening will not be allowed.” Hong Kong passes bill to ban screening of films deemed threats to national security The society added that censors also noted a provision in the Film Censorship Ordinance stating that one of the factors considered when a film was being reviewed was whether it would be contrary to national security interests. The production team declined to edit out any scene, which meant the screening of the animation could not go ahead. Last year, the Legislative Council passed amendments to the film censorship law to allow the government to ban films deemed contrary to national security. Anyone who exhibits an unauthorised film could face a fine of HK$1 million (US$127,419) and imprisonment for three years. A spokesman for the OFNAA said it would not comment on individual cases. Hong Kong showbiz gripped by looming retroactive ban on films The animation was produced by Wong Tsz-ying, Shek Ka-chun, and Wong Chun-long, then final year students of animation and visual effects at Open University, which has since been renamed Hong Kong Metropolitan University. It was first shown in 2017 at an event of the department of creative arts. It was also featured at the 2017 Hong Kong Lesbian and Gay Film Festival and was publicly screened at some local cinemas. It was then classified as Category IIA, which means “not suitable for children”. The short animation also featured at the CinemAsia Film Festival 2018 in Amsterdam. At the time, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels issued a press release, saying it was promoting Hong Kong film culture in Amsterdam in collaboration with the event. The festival, according to the press release, is dedicated to broadening the horizons of the Dutch film audience by offering the best of contemporary Asian film. In November last year, two movie screenings in a separate film event organised by the society were also cancelled after the films failed to get the green light from the OFNAA. One of the films was set around the Taiwanese presidential election in 2020 and it was reported that authorities wanted the director to axe all scenes and information related to the election and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. Another film on totalitarian rule and resistance was also not allowed, reportedly because of its sensitive theme. Additional reporting by Lilian Cheng