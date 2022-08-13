Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee caused a stir in the establishment last Sunday when she urged the Hong Kong government to abandon a well-discussed plan to redevelop part of an exclusive golf course to solve the city’s housing crunch. The veteran lawmaker argued that the contentious proposal to build some 12,000 public housing units at the Fanling site, endorsed by the previous administration led by Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, was not cost-effective and would destroy the ecology there. She also warned it would also deal a further blow to the city’s competitiveness if it were to lose its showpiece course. Ip, a declared member of the Hong Kong Golf Club, which leases the site, had previously objected to the plan. But given her new role as convenor of the Executive Council, the city’s top decision-making body, Ip’s comments raised eyebrows, fuelling talk on whether she was in effect putting pressure on newly minted leader John Lee Ka-chiu. The timing of her call was also curious. Ip spoke a day ahead of a meeting by official environmental advisers who were slated to scrutinise the ecological survey commissioned by the government over the golf course plan. Following a marathon meeting on Monday, the Advisory Council on the Environment (ACE) said it had failed to reach a consensus on whether to approve the environment impact assessment report, with members expressing “many doubts” over the study data. Hong Kong may use luxury Fanling golf site to build 12,000 public housing flats Sources told the Post that the Golf Club had invited all ACE members for a site visit last month. During that meeting, the club’s leadership had sought to lobby the advisers, by highlighting the high ecological value of the course. Individual members also told the Post they received phone calls to ask them about their stance and concerns over the plan. “They are not club officials but my friends, who happened to be members of the club,” said an environmental adviser who spoke on condition of anonymity. The club had other targets on its lobbying list. Politicians, surveyors, housing experts and conservationists were understood to have been invited to visit the exclusive course too over the past months. Ex-president of the Legislative Council and a member of the Task Force on Land Supply, Jasper Tsang Yok-sing, revealed former club captain Clarence Leung Wang-ching had invited him to pay a visit there, before he resigned from the captaincy to join the government last month. Sources told the Post that the golf club’s officials had apparently seen the change in administration in July as a chance to overturn the proposal and had been working quietly behind the scenes to unwind the decision of Lam’s government. The moves, along with Ip’s comments could make things awkward for Lee, who had vowed repeatedly he would boost the quantity and speed of housing supply in Hong Kong. Would the episode morph into a test of political will for Lee and how would a rollback be seen by those who had lobbied hard previously for it? Analysts said even if the administration had responded calmly, it surely was scrambling to contain any possible fallout, whichever way the final decision lay. Overturning a consensus The controversy dates back several years. Redeveloping parts of the Fanling site as an alternative to country parks was one of several out-of-the-box housing supply proposals suggested by the Task Force on Land Supply, Carrie Lam’s brainchild, to tackle the city’s acute shortage of land for housing. The plan involves taking back 32 hectares (79 acres) of the 172-hectares site to build 12,000 homes for roughly 33,600 people by 2029. The buildings will be on nine hectares, with the rest of the 32 hectares to be turned into a park. Critics such as Ip and Exco member Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung, also a Golf Club member, argued it was not worth it to ruin the site when only nine hectares of land could be used for housing and suggested that the government look for alternatives to meet its housing target. At least two members of the now-defunct Task Force on Land Supply, which led the months-long, citywide public engagement exercise under Carrie Lam’s helm in 2018, called for a review of the plan recently which their panel previously endorsed. Professor Chau Kwong-wing of the University of Hong Kong’s department of real estate and construction, said that if new information from an environmental impact assessment suggested development was not advisable, “there is no reason to adhere rigidly to what was decided”. Surveyor Lau Chun-kong said he found the golf course to be of very high ecological value during his “recent visit” there and suggested preserving the course and opening it to the wider public. That idea of creating a “central park” of Hong Kong was echoed by ex-Observatory chief Lam Chiu-ying, who squarely admitted he made a U-turn after visiting the golf course around three years ago, during which he “discovered” the ecological value of the site. He cited the presence of a tree called Glyptostrobus pensilis , which is also known as Chinese Swamp Cypress, which he said was almost extinct in China. Sino boss Robert Ng first developer to back contentious Fanling golf club plan Having once backed the idea of building public housing in the golf course as an alternative to redeveloping country parks, Lam now urged the government to halt the plan as he said there was no reason for the city “to destroy something that can never be made up for”. “That person [who took me to visit] might have wanted to lobby me, but I make my call based on facts,” he said. He denied it would be a waste of time to overturn the recommendations put forward by the task force on land supply at this stage, arguing that the situation had changed over the past few years. “Back in 2018, we did not have the ‘Northern Metropolis’. We do not have any overall strategy in sourcing land but only did it in a piecemeal manner,” he said, referring to the ambitious plan by Carrie Lam to develop housing near the city’s border with mainland China to create a new northern hub. The golf course is one of the sites totalling 350 hectares that have been identified by the government to be able to meet the 10-year public housing supply target of 330,000 units. It is also one of the sites more readily available. According to the government’s estimation, only one-third of the 330,000 public housing units could be built in the first five years, while the rest would be completed between 2027 and 2032. Other members of the task force, however, were not convinced of the need to do a U-turn. Among them, Simon Fung Shing-cheung, a task force member, called it ridiculous for the city to again argue on whether to go ahead with the plan, which he said had already been thoroughly deliberated on before. “Those who opposed the golf course proposal owe members of the public – especially those living in the subdivided flats – an answer on how the government could locate alternative lands for the some 12,000 units in short-term,” he said. Fung urged John Lee to resist the pressure of vested interest if the leader was determined to reduce the average queuing time for a public flat – currently at six years – or at least not allow the situation to deteriorate. Rich versus poor During his visit to Hong Kong last month to mark the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover to Chinese rule, Chinese President Xi Jinping laid down his four expectations of Lee’ administration, which included solving people’s livelihood problems. Hongkongers desired to live in bigger apartments, he said. Two high-level task forces to boost land supply and speed up the construction of public homes were subsequently set up by Lee, who pledged to submit a proposal within the first 100 days of his administration to expedite the construction of homes. Opponents of the golf club plan had argued that the government should instead look to the green belts or the periphery of country parks, which are of lower ecological value. In a recent interview with the Post , Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po also said he would not rule out the option of building homes on the fringes of Tai Lam Country Park, even though the proposal failed to win majority support in a public engagement exercise four years ago. But Brian Wong Shiu-hung, of Liber Research Community, a civil group concerned with development, said both the latest debate over the golf club and Paul Chan’s statement on developing the fringe of the country park went against public consensus. “Public bottom lines are set in the land debate, but it seems that the government has started not to follow them,” Wong said, referring to the months-long, citywide public engagement exercise led by the task force on land supply in 2018, which suggested utilising the golf course and refraining from developing country parks. “It is contradictory that the government wants to develop statutorily protected areas like country parks while abstaining from developing the golf course which is not protected,” Wong said. “It seems like a small portion of people with power are trying to influence the government’s policy.” He added that since country parks were public property that everyone could access when the golf course only served the rich, the potential changes in the development proposals risked showing to residents that the government cared only about the well-off. It would intensify social conflict, he warned. “The administration should consider if it wants to serve [the stakeholders of the golf course] when its top priorities [housing supply] will be discounted. Especially when the administration has been talking about setting key performance indicators, if the government yields in face of a particular sector’s objection, the public will not be confident that the government can solve livelihood problems.” Ecology advisers divided on public housing plan for luxury Hong Kong golf course Development officials had stressed the golf course was needed to help solve the property crunch, saying it would “contribute significantly” to the public housing supply in the next decade. A member of ACE said it was likely that the Environment Impact Assessment report would be struck down, as more than half of the council had expressed reservations about approving the report during the two-hour closed-door session. The ecological surveys conducted by the government-assigned contractors used some methodologies the person said were “fundamentally flawed”, with the member slamming the surveyors for not performing due diligence during the EIA process. For example, the member said, the government did not provide any concrete mitigation measures. “The government’s proposal didn’t provide a buffer zone for wild animals,” the person said. The government might need to go back to the drawing board for a new report if the current one were to be struck down – or it could choose not to proceed with the redevelopment. Simon Wong Kit-lung, chairman of listed restaurant chain LH Group who sits on the council, said while he also did not want to see housing units be built on the golf course, he saw no reason to block the assessment report as he was convinced that the proposal did not unreasonably destroy the environment that would yield irreversible damage. “It is for the government to make the executive decision on whether to push ahead with the housing plan, not us,” he said. Conflict of interest fears loom over golf club takeover for housing Political scientist Ivan Choy Chi-keung, of Chinese University, said while it was understandable that social elites and the golf club might want to seize the opportunity in overturning the plan with the new government, he expected the conflict would not escalate to a point that would threaten Lee’s governance. “After all, it is not a big deal such as the introduction of the vacancy tax, which the developers would definitely refuse to budge on,” he said. “It is also unlikely for the debate to further escalate following the demise of the opposition bloc, which has been backing the idea to redevelop the golf course.” Even if Lee dismissed their calls, it would not yield any “explosive” impact to the administration, Choy expected, saying the residents’ focus was still on the government’s anti-epidemic efforts. Emeritus Professor John Burns, of the University of Hong Kong’s department of politics and public administration, said the city should focus on the big picture and evaluate the extent to which Lee’s government was able to solve the housing crisis. “How the administration achieves these sorts of goals is less important than achieving them,” he said. Simon Fung, of the land supply task force, reiterated all available options had already been explored during the public consultation four years ago, with their potential impact to the environment of different proposals being fully considered. “It is out of the fact that we cannot answer how to source lands for some 10,000 flats in the coming five years that we decide to still redevelop the golf course,” he said. “Now is not the time for discussion, but to get things done.” Additional reporting by Ezra Cheung