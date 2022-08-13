Regina Ip is the convenor of the Executive Council. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Regina Ip is the convenor of the Executive Council. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s Regina Ip pledges to be more careful with public comments after reports quoting her on cutting stamp duty for mainland homebuyers drives up stock prices

  • Ip says headline of news report about comments she made during interview with Bloomberg Television have caused misunderstanding
  • After Ip’s comments in earlier interview, local property stock prices jumped, with Hang Seng Index rising by as much as 1 per cent at one stage

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 8:37pm, 13 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Regina Ip is the convenor of the Executive Council. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Regina Ip is the convenor of the Executive Council. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE