Regina Ip is the convenor of the Executive Council. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s Regina Ip pledges to be more careful with public comments after reports quoting her on cutting stamp duty for mainland homebuyers drives up stock prices
- Ip says headline of news report about comments she made during interview with Bloomberg Television have caused misunderstanding
- After Ip’s comments in earlier interview, local property stock prices jumped, with Hang Seng Index rising by as much as 1 per cent at one stage
