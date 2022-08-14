Former Hong Kong security minister Ambrose Lee Siu-kwong died in his sleep on Sunday morning at the age of 73, the Post has learned. Lee served as secretary for security from 2003 to 2012, replacing Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, the current Executive Council convenor. His death was confirmed by two of his former colleagues in the disciplined services. “He passed away while sleeping. I feel sorrow after hearing this,” one friend told the Post . Another expressed shock at Lee’s sudden death, saying he had met him last week for dinner and he looked fine. Lee joined the civil service in 1974 as an immigration officer. He rose through the ranks to become assistant director of Immigration in 1995 and deputy director two years later. He served as director of immigration between 1998 and 2002, after which he was appointed as commissioner of the Independent Commission Against Corruption in July 2002. More to follow …