A fishing boat that Hong Kong activists sailed to the Diaoyus in the East China Sea in a bid to assert national sovereignty over the disputed islands sank a month ago due to poor maintenance, advocates said on Sunday. The Kai Fung No 2, which was deployed on an expedition by protesters who set foot on the Diaoyu Islands in 2012, was anchored at the Shau Kei Wan typhoon shelter on eastern Hong Kong Island after the voyage, where it was abandoned for years as activists could not afford maintenance and repair costs. The Action Committee for Defending the Diaoyu Islands, which had operated the 33-metre-long, 142-tonne vessel, said on Sunday that the Hong Kong government should be held responsible. “We had wanted to go to Diaoyu Islands to protest, but the government did not permit us to do so. We were forced to anchor the boat at the shelter and its condition just got worse and worse,” said Chan Yu-nam, a committee member. “It is a sad ending. [August 15] is the 10th anniversary of our last successful landing on Diaoyu Islands.” “We will not give up our work to assert Chinese sovereignty over Diaoyu Islands.” Tsang Kin-shing, another activist from the committee, was among the group that set foot on the island a decade ago. “It is sad to see Kai Fung No 2 end up sinking to the bottom of the sea. We will not give up. But another protest voyage to Diaoyu Islands is not very likely in the near future,” he said. The uninhabited islets, called Senkaku Islands by Japan, are administered by the Japanese, but also claimed by mainland China and Taiwan. They are about 170km northeast of Taiwan and 410km west of Okinawa in southern Japan. The decades-old dispute flared up in 2012 after Japan’s then prime minister Yoshihiko Noda nationalised the islands. Beijing insisted the move was part of an anti-China conspiracy to strengthen Japan’s claim. Since then, Chinese government ships have made regular visits to the disputed waters surrounding the islands, as part of what analysts have called a long-term strategy of wearing down Japan’s will to keep enforcing its claims. It was reported that the Hong Kong activists bought the second-hand boat in 2006 for about HK$700,000 (US$89,323). They went aboard the Kai Fung No 2 in 2006 and 2012 for protest purposes. In the 2012 expedition, a group of Hong Kong activists managed to set foot on the main island of the archipelago and planted a Chinese flag to assert Chinese sovereignty. It was the first successful landing by Hong Kong activists in 16 years. Protesters had also planned to go to Diaoyu Islands in 2014, but Kai Fung 2 was intercepted by Hong Kong marine police. China, Japan to hold in-person foreign ministerial talks at Asean meeting next week: sources Activist Lo Hom-chau and skipper Shek Tao-shing were convicted after a trial on a count of endangering the safety of others at sea and another count of attempting to leave Hong Kong waters without permission. They were given suspended jail terms. According to the Hong Kong Marine Department, Kai Fung 2 was registered as a class three vessel, which can be used for fishing. The boat was almost destroyed after super typhoon Mangkhut – the most intense storm in Hong Kong’s history – slammed the city in 2018. In 2020, Lo said they found water was entering the vessel and they would need as much as HK$4 million for repairs, or else they would take Kai Fung No 2 to a scrapyard for dismantling. Lo said on Sunday that their fundraising bid in 2020 was not successful partly because of an economic downturn triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.