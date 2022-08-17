Hong Kong and mainland China have held good dialogue on fully reopening the border, the city’s leader has said while stressing that the goal remains reducing inconvenience for travellers without increasing Covid-19 transmission risks. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu was on Wednesday addressing business chambers from the mainland and other parts of Asia at a summit, five days after the long-awaited easing of quarantine rules for overseas arrivals came into effect. He reiterated that reopening the border with the mainland was in “no way contradictory” to that with the rest of the world. “We have been maintaining good liaison with mainland counterparts. We support and respect the mainland’s anti-epidemic strategies, and maintain cooperation in joint prevention and control,” he said at the Hong Kong Summit. “My preliminary goal is to reduce the degree of inconvenience to travellers without bringing about additional risks to the mainland’s epidemic situation.” Lee noted that the “3+4” arrangement that kicked in last Friday, under which overseas arrivals need to serve three days of hotel quarantine – down from a week – and four days of home medical surveillance, as well as the lifting of a controversial flight-suspension mechanism days after he took office, had been welcomed by business communities and the general public. Arrivals to the city hit a high on Sunday of 7,428, according to the Immigration Department. Hong Kong proposes local quarantine for those going to mainland Lee, pointing to continued disruptions to the global economy brought on by the pandemic, said Hong Kong would prioritise five principles in its Covid-19 fight. They are: to ensure hospitals will not be overburdened; differentiate people of various risk levels; leverage risks to keep the economy going; reduce the number of critical cases and deaths; and protect the vulnerable. “I know very well the importance of Hong Kong’s international connectivity and ensuring Hong Kong’s international competitiveness, while safeguarding the health and livelihood of the public,” he said. Going to Shenzhen from Hong Kong? Book your PCR tests online Wednesday’s summit was co-organised by the 6,000-strong Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and the China Council for Promotion of International Trade, a national foreign trade promotion agency. Participants included trade associations from Japan, Korea, Indonesia and Thailand. In his keynote speech, Lee also vowed to boost regional economic cooperation with Asean partners, a bloc comprising nations in Southeast Asia. He said his plan to join November’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Bangkok would reaffirm Hong Kong’s strong commitment to regional cooperation. “It’s time to tell the world about our distinguished achievement with pride and confidence,” he said. During a panel about regional cooperation under a new global normal, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah said Hong Kong recently signed more free-trade agreements covering 20 economies, aimed at accelerating post-Covid economic recovery. “This gives Hong Kong a lot of opportunities for trade with all our business partners, and also allowing our business partners to trade in Hong Kong, and ride Hong Kong as the gateway [to] the Greater Bay Area and other parts of the mainland”, Yau said. He reiterated that the city had unique strengths and the strong support of the central government, pointing out Hong Kong’s tax system and rule of law remained attractive to foreign businesses. “It is very important for Hong Kong to become a facilitator, to bring or to invite business from the mainland through Hong Kong, and to go international,” Yau added.