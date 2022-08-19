Residents have been warned about falling for online scams where the rewards seem too good. Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Politics

3 more Hongkongers being held captive in Southeast Asia, official says, with Security Bureau not ruling out local links to cases

  • Security Bureau pledges to review outbound travel alerts against countries involved
  • New cases are all employment scams and involve a Hongkonger in Thailand and two in Cambodia

Tony Cheung
Updated: 11:42am, 19 Aug, 2022

