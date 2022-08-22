Albert Ho was the vice-chairman of the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Former Hong Kong opposition lawmaker Albert Ho granted bail while facing national security charge after serving jail time for illegal assembly
- Former vice-chairman of now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China was jailed in May 2021 over previous offence
- He was charged with inciting others to subvert state power while behind bars and has been held till now
Albert Ho was the vice-chairman of the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: Jonathan Wong