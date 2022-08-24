Hong Kong’s leader has stressed the importance for tertiary education institutions to nurture a patriotic generation that respects and safeguards national security, as he visited Polytechnic University – the site of some of the most violent clashes between protesters and police in the 2019 social unrest. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu also said on Wednesday that to strengthen and boost technological development, the city must not only poach overseas talent but also retain local professionals and train university graduates to work in the field. “The Hong Kong government will continue to work hand in hand with all tertiary education institutions, in targeting the frontline of the world’s technology, achieve breakthroughs in key and core technologies, and contribute to China’s quest as a global technological power,” he said. In a separate development, a source said Lee would pay his first visit in his capacity as chief executive to two mainland Chinese cities – neighbouring Guangzhou and Shenzhen – next Wednesday and Thursday. Lee delivered his speech on Wednesday while officiating the opening ceremony of Polytechnic University’s (PolyU) new entrance, citing President Xi Jinping’s keynote address on July 1 that the city should pay attention to and care for young people. “The tertiary institutions in Hong Kong are the cradles for cultivating future talent. They shoulder the responsibility of cultivating a new generation who loves the country and Hong Kong, while having a world vision,” he said. “They educate students to consciously respect and maintain national security and the country’s fundamental system, and promote their understanding of the country’s history and culture, constitutional order … [as well as] enhance their national pride and sense of ownership.” Hong Kong tells schools to ramp up national education and related campus activities In November 2019, PolyU, located on the Kowloon side of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, became the stronghold of black-clad protesters, who fought police with petrol bombs, bows and arrows for more than a week. The force laid siege to the campus, sparking dramatic escape bids by some trapped protesters. Most of those who could not get away were later arrested. Hong Kong universities give record admission offers but applications at new low Speaking at the same event on Wednesday, Lam Tai-fai, chairman of the university’s governing council, described what happened that year as one of the major challenges to overcome for the university. “The social disturbance has devastated the university’s main entrance and square. It was a shocking scene and I think you all remember it vividly. It was also saddening and infuriating that the university’s operation was forced to stop at that time,” he said. Lam added that after the “campus violence” was resolved, the university “has become stronger and more energetic”. “Riots cannot stop the city’s government in accurately implementing ‘one country, two systems’, and will not stop PolyU from its continuous healthy development,” he said, citing Beijing’s governing policy over Hong Kong. “PolyU has strong vitality; we have sufficient wisdom, fighting spirit, courage and capability to conquer all kinds of storms, eliminate all distractions, and step forward steadily.” 3 Hong Kong universities rank among top 10 tertiary institutions in Asia In June, PolyU inched up a spot to 65th in the World University Rankings 2023, released by Britain-based education information firm Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). It ranked 91st in the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings 2022, and 15th in Asia. To celebrate the 85th anniversary of the university, the entrance of the school’s Block A has been redesigned as the main campus entrance. The new structure blends the classic colonnade style of the institution and its iconic red brick architecture. A wall flushed with greenery on the left of the entrance and a drop ceiling above the main staircase are aimed at adding a modern touch to the historic building.