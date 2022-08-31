A first official visit by Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu to Guangzhou and Shenzhen has been postponed amid pandemic fears, the Post has learned, potentially further delaying talks on reopening the border with mainland China. A source said on Wednesday that the chief executive’s trip was pushed back due to the worsening Covid-19 situations on both sides. Lee was initially set to head to Guangzhou on Wednesday afternoon. His two-day itinerary also included officiating the opening ceremony of the new campus of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in Nansha on Thursday, with Shenzhen as the next stop. Hong Kong leader to pursue reopening of border with mainland China on trip Sources had hinted that Lee was likely to meet mainland counterparts to discuss cross-border arrangements and anti-epidemic efforts. Responding to media queries on his visit, Lee on Saturday said he was very conscious of the need to maintain the city’s connectivity with both the mainland and the rest of the world. But he did not elaborate on border reopening and a related time frame, saying it was inappropriate to disclose meeting details at the time and the government would make further announcements when both sides had reached a consensus. More than 500 sign-ups for new cross-border path for Hong Kong students Hong Kong is grappling with a surge in coronavirus infections, with health authorities reporting 8,848 new cases on Tuesday. Shenzhen recorded 35 cases on Tuesday, with the more infectious Omicron subvariant BA.5 detected for the first time in the city. Officials imposed lockdown measures to contain the fresh outbreak, including closing 24 railway stations and 335 bus stations. Dine in-services have also been suspended in Futian and Lo Wu districts. More to follow...