Ronson Chan, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong police
Hong Kong /  Politics

Chairman of Hong Kong’s biggest journalist group arrested on suspicion of public disorder, obstructing police, sources say

  • Ronson Chan, chairman of Hong Kong Journalist Association, taken into custody after officers intercepted him to conduct stop and search, sources say
  • International media watchdog Reporters Without Borders calls for Chan’s ‘immediate release’

Jeffie Lam

Updated: 5:00pm, 7 Sep, 2022

