Ronson Chan, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association. Photo: May Tse
Chairman of Hong Kong’s biggest journalist group arrested on suspicion of public disorder, obstructing police, sources say
- Ronson Chan, chairman of Hong Kong Journalist Association, taken into custody after officers intercepted him to conduct stop and search, sources say
- International media watchdog Reporters Without Borders calls for Chan’s ‘immediate release’
