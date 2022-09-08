Hong Kong should aspire to become a cultural hub on par with other international financial centres such as New York or London, serving as a “super connector” between China and the rest of the world, a senior state official in the city has said. Lu Xinning, deputy director of Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong, singled out the lack of cultural competitiveness as the city’s weakness on Thursday at a summit organised by Ming Pao and titled “Hong Kong’s New Position – Art and Cultural Exchange Hub”. Reiterating Beijing’s plan for Hong Kong to thrive culturally, she urged the city not to view such development as a hindrance to financial and innovative goals – but a boost. “Forging Hong Kong as an international art and cultural exchange hub will not lessen its importance as a financial and innovation centre, but facilitate its overall competitiveness,” she said. Last year, Beijing, in its 14th five-year development plan, earmarked Hong Kong to be a cultural hub that serves as its bridge with the West, among other things. Lu said as an international financial hub, Hong Kong was often measured against New York and London, yet the two cities in the United States and United Kingdom not only surpassed Hong Kong financially, but also on the cultural front. “New York and London can be described as world-class capitals of art, with their museums, art exhibitions, theatres, publications and sports all boasting the best international standard, which lure people from all over the world to travel there,” she said. Such “soft power” could be an indicator of a city’s competitiveness and appeal, she argued. She said empowering the city’s cultural sector could also add a “new engine for Hong Kong’s economic development”. “Hong Kong’s economy has been monolithic, with the financial sector dominating, while other traditional industries such as trading, retail, tourism lack steam to thrive,” she said. “But the cultural industry boasts broad content, huge capacity, and strong penetration power, with visible results in the short-run and unlimited potential in the long term.” Echoing Chinese president Xi Jinping’s recent remarks when he visited the city in July, Lu said Hong Kong had a “unique and obvious advantage” to connect with the world, while enjoying backing from the country. “As a vital bridge between mainland China and the world, Hong Kong plays a key role in telling the China and Hong Kong stories well to the rest of the world,” she said. As part of its response to Beijing’s development plan – which also involved turning the city into a legal, aviation and logistics hub – Hong Kong has recently unveiled its Palace Museum to showcase ancient relics borrowed from the original in Beijing. The Palace Museum is located in the West Kowloon Cultural District, home also to the M+ Museum, which displays a collection of artwork from reputable local and foreign artists. As one of the stops for international fair Art Basel, Hong Kong is known for its trading scene, with an abundance of galleries, although sales have been hampered by the city’s strict anti-epidemic measures over the past two years. Lu also said having a strong cultural platform would be conducive to promoting the core value of “love the country, love Hong Kong”, a catchphrase adopted by Beijing and local officials to refer to patriotism. Hong Kong Palace Museum to act as ‘window for promoting Chinese culture’ Speaking at the same event, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the government would step up exchanges between art and cultural bodies from the mainland and overseas. He also pledged to promote Chinese culture by utilising its advantage under the “one country, two systems” governing model, which guarantees Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy. Hong Kong will also be hosting Asia Cultural Co-operation Forum and Museum Summits, both initiated by the city’s government to engage with counterparts, in December, he added.