The British consulate in Hong Kong has opened its doors for mourners to offer condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth, while the city’s leader has expressed sadness. Tributes also poured in on social media, with people posting sentimental messages alongside pictures of the monarch’s two visits to Hong Kong in 1975 and 1986, during a reign that spanned more than seven decades. “On behalf of the people and [the Hong Kong government], it is with great sadness that I express our profound condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom ... She was greatly respected, admired and praised by the British people,” Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Friday. Buckingham Palace announced in the early hours of Friday, Hong Kong time, that its longest-serving head of state died, aged 96, peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland. The British consulate will open to members of the public to pay tribute for six days, according to its Facebook post. It also expressed deep sadness at the queen’s death. The consulate is flying the British flag at half-mast. The special service will be available until 5pm on Friday, and between 10am and 4pm from Monday to Friday, with a condolence book prepared for visitors to pay tribute. Some Hongkongers turned up outside the diplomatic office earlier on Friday to place flowers before the consulate’s doors opened. “She occupies a place in the world, not just in Britain ... Who else can you look up to when the world is plunged into chaos?” one visitor said in a television interview. “Being a person who lived under a microscope for more than 70 years, how much pressure was she under?” Some of Queen Elizabeth’s notable meetings, from Gorbachev to Gaga Born in 1926, the monarch began her reign in 1952 at the age of 25, following the death of her father King George VI. Britain ruled Hong Kong between 1841 and 1997. Queen Elizabeth visited the city twice during her reign – once in May 1975 and again in October 1986, two years after the Sino-British Joint Declaration was signed. During her first four-day visit with husband Prince Philip, she received an enthusiastic welcome from Gurkha pipers, flag-waving crowds and gun salutes, as described by the Post at the time. A picture featuring her on the front page was published in colour, then a first for the paper. “We have come to see the remarkable phenomenon, which is modern Hong Kong,” she said in a speech, with the now-dismantled Queen’s Pier in Central the first stop for that trip. One of the couple’s most iconic visits was to Oi Man Estate, a public housing area in Ho Man Tin, which drew residents out of their homes to catch a glimpse of royalty. They also went to City Hall in Central, Morse Park in Lok Fu, Hung Hom railway station, the University of Hong Kong, the Kwai Chung container terminal, industrial areas in Tsuen Wan, Happy Valley racecourse, as well as the Jumbo Floating Restaurant that had left the city this June. In 1986, the queen dropped by Hong Kong again following her visit to China, two years after the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a key document that would guarantee the city’s way of life after the handover in 1997, was signed. Commemorative stamps and coins were issued to mark both occasions. Coin collector Cheng Po-hung, who has operated the Commonwealth Stamp and Coin Company in Sheung Wan for 30 years, said he kept the two coins collected from the queen’s visits. Each rare HK$1,000 coin came with the city’s colonial emblem – a crowned lion facing a dragon – on one side and the queen’s image on the other, he said. “I asked my family members to take part in a draw to win the opportunity to buy the coins,” Cheng said, recalling how he came to own the historical pieces, now worth HK$8,000. The queen’s face was engraved on all coins of Hong Kong until it returned to Chinese rule in 1997, after which her image was gradually replaced by the Bauhinia flower, the city’s emblem. Noting her passing, Cheng said he would treasure his collection more and think twice before trading the coins. “At least now, I’ll make sure I keep one of every type in my possession,” he said. The queen’s British royal insignia was carved into some of the city’s oldest postboxes – coloured distinctively green – until 2015, when Hongkong Post covered such designs, citing their inappropriateness. The decision sparked an outcry among conservationists at the time. The monarch’s influence is still seen in various facets of Hong Kong society. Queen Elizabeth Hospital, one of the busiest public medical facilities in Hong Kong, is named after her. So is the Queen Elizabeth School, a secondary school in Mong Kok.