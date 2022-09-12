People queued for up to three hours in ‘very hot weather’ to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth at Hong Kong’s British consulate. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hongkongers weather heat and 3-hour queues at British consulate to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth
- Consulate estimated mourners had to wait in line for hours in ‘very hot weather’, with queues going as far as to Hong Kong Park and Cotton Tree Drive
- Book of condolence made available from 10am to 4pm every day until Friday
